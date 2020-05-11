Watch the Official Teaser for Netflix's 'Blood & Water'
With the teen-led drama series set to premiere on the streaming platform on May 20th, the official teaser gives fans a sneak peek into just how much drama they can expect.
Last week, Netflix announced that its second African Original Series, Blood & Water, would be premiering on May 20th. The streaming platform has now dropped the official teaser for the teen-led drama series and it promises to have fans on the edges of their seats in anticipation.
Blood & Water stars fresh faces like Khosi Ngema and known talents Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane,Cindy Mahlangu, Arno Greeff, Dillon Windvogel among several others. The drama series' award-winning director Nosipho Dumisa has described it as "an opportunity to bring a mixture of fresh new faces alongside seasoned actors."
Sneak Peek: Netflix Announces its Next African Original Series 'JIVA!'
While the drama-series primarily follows the story of a teenager who discovers shocking secrets about her family's past whilst trying to navigate life at a South African high school, there's definitely more waiting to be discovered. From the teaser, common issues among teenagers including alcohol use, social media, bullying and peer pressure will be tackled in the first season of the drama series alongside the underhanded and shady dealings of the wealthy.
Netflix also recently announced its next African Original Series JIVA! which tells the story of a talented street dancer called Ntombi, who is juggling the demands of a dead-end job, family responsibility and a complex love life while living in a working-class neighbourhood in Durban.
Additionally, the streaming platform launched its "Made In Africa" collection which will run throughout the month of May in conjunction with Africa Month and include over 100 titles from across the continent. Read more about it here.
Watch the official teaser for Blood & Water below:
Blood & Water | Season 1 | Official Teaser | Netflix www.youtube.com
