Rufaro Samanga
May. 07, 2020 05:16AM EST
Photo by Themba Mbuyisa for Netflix.

Cast of Netflix's 'Blood & Water' set to debut on May 20th.

Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Second African Original Series 'Blood & Water'

The highly-anticipated youth-led drama series is set to debut on the streaming service on May 20th.

Netflix recently announced the premiere date for its second African Original Series. Blood & Water, a youth-led drama series directed by the award-winning Nosipho Dumisa, follows the story of a teenager who discovers shocking secrets about her family's past whilst trying to navigate life at a South African high school.

Blood & Water stars fresh faces like Khosi Ngema and known talents Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Cindy Mahlangu, Arno Greeff, Dillon Windvogel among several others. The drama series is set to debut on Netflix on May 20th.

Describing the casting process, Dumisa has said, "Blood & Water presented us with the opportunity to bring a mixture of fresh new faces alongside seasoned actors." She adds that, "After seeing hundreds of actors and newcomers from both Cape Town and Johannesburg, we're excited to be a part of opening up the industry."

Netflix has been bringing the African heat of late.

READ: Netflix Launches New 'Made In Africa' Collection to Mark 'Africa Month'

A few days ago, the streaming service announced its next African Original Series titled JIVA!.!. The dance drama series starring Noxolo Dlamini as the lead actress, tells the story of a talented street dancer called Ntombi, who while juggling the demands of a dead-end job, family responsibility and a complex love life, realises that her choreography could be her ticket out of her working-class neighbourhood in Durban.

The streaming service also announced that its wildly successful first African Original Series, the six-part spy-thriller Queen Sono, has been renewed for a second season with the premiere date set to be announced soon.



