Op-Ed: What Would It Mean to Have an African Pope?

Eighteen Africans will be among the 135 cardinals isolated during the upcoming conclave to elect the next pope. Among them are three potential frontrunners for the papacy: Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, Congolese Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, the archbishop of Kinshasa, and Ivorian Cardinal Ignace Bessi Dogbo.

Many African Catholics are excited about the possibility of someone from our background and faith becoming pope for the first time in modern history. Just as the late Pope Francis was the first Latin American pope, the election of an African pope seems plausible.

Many Catholics may not realize that Africa had already contributed to the papacy of the early Church. Between the second and fifth centuries, three popes — Victor I, Miltiades, and Gelasius I — came from North Africa. Their leadership during Christianity's formative years highlights Africa's deep historical connection to Catholicism. A pope from Africa today would simply mean a return to the Church's diverse roots.

Embracing diversity in church leadership

The selection of an African pope would reflect the demographic reality of today's Catholic Church. A 2024 article by EWTN reports that Catholicism is rapidly growing in Africa, with projections indicating that by 2050, one-third of the world's Catholics will be African. This shift calls for leadership that understands and represents this growing segment of the faithful.

For centuries, many of the Church's rules, religious observations, and activities have been viewed through a European lens. However, Catholics worldwide have developed practices that honor their cultural traditions while maintaining theological consistency. The practices in Brazil, Tanzania, Mexico, and the Philippines differ from those in Vatican City, yet all remain authentically Catholic.

In Nigerian Catholic churches, Sunday Mass often incorporates vibrant praise and worship sessions, particularly during Thanksgiving celebrations, which are rarely found in parishes abroad. African Catholics who relocate to other continents often miss the drum beats during the offertory, choirs singing in local languages, communal rosary prayers, and the cultural practice of families arriving in their finest attire to honor God.

These Sunday services, often lasting two hours or more, create lasting spiritual impressions. The additional activities don't detract from the service but enhance its impact on participants. These distinct features of African Catholicism could offer valuable inspiration to the global Church if an African were to lead it as pope.