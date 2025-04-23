Op-Ed: What Would It Mean to Have an African Pope?
As 18 African cardinals enter the conclave, the possibility of the first modern African pope raises hopes for a Church that embraces its global future while honoring forgotten history.
Eighteen Africans will be among the 135 cardinals isolated during the upcoming conclave to elect the next pope. Among them are threepotential frontrunners for the papacy: Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, Congolese Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, the archbishop of Kinshasa, and Ivorian Cardinal Ignace Bessi Dogbo.
Many African Catholics are excited about the possibility of someone from our background and faith becoming pope for the first time in modern history. Just as the late Pope Francis was the first Latin American pope, the election of an African pope seems plausible.
Many Catholics may not realize that Africa had already contributed to the papacy of the early Church. Between the second and fifth centuries,three popes— Victor I, Miltiades, and Gelasius I — came from North Africa. Their leadership during Christianity's formative years highlights Africa's deep historical connection to Catholicism. A pope from Africa today would simply mean a return to the Church's diverse roots.
Embracing diversity in church leadership
The selection of an African pope would reflect the demographic reality of today's Catholic Church. A2024 article by EWTN reports that Catholicism is rapidly growing in Africa, with projections indicating that by 2050, one-third of the world's Catholics will be African. This shift calls for leadership that understands and represents this growing segment of the faithful.
For centuries, many of the Church's rules, religious observations, and activities have been viewed through a European lens. However, Catholics worldwide have developed practices that honor their cultural traditions while maintaining theological consistency. The practices in Brazil, Tanzania, Mexico, and the Philippines differ from those in Vatican City, yet all remain authentically Catholic.
In Nigerian Catholic churches, Sunday Mass often incorporates vibrant praise and worship sessions, particularly during Thanksgiving celebrations, which are rarely found in parishes abroad. African Catholics who relocate to other continents often miss the drum beats during the offertory, choirs singing in local languages, communal rosary prayers, and the cultural practice of families arriving in their finest attire to honor God.
These Sunday services, often lasting two hours or more, create lasting spiritual impressions. The additional activities don't detract from the service but enhance its impact on participants. These distinct features of African Catholicism could offer valuable inspiration to the global Church if an African were to lead it as pope.
Pope Francis appoints Archbishop of Kinshasa, Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, as Cardinal during the Consistory for the creation of new Cardinals in 2019.
Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Community building through traditional structures
African Catholic churches excel at fostering community through established groups like the Catholic Women's Organisation, the Catholic Men's Organisation, the Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria, and devotional societies such as the Sacred Heart of Jesus. These societies strengthen community bonds, guide Catholics in their daily lives, and encourage participation in religious activities.
As much as churches outside Africa try to get people to socialize after mass, adopting the strategies already in place by African Catholic churches will work better. An African pope might bring fresh perspectives on community building to parishes worldwide, potentially encouraging more Africans, especially those in the diaspora, to attend Mass.
The goal isn't merely creating a church full of energy and engaging activities, but fostering environments where faith can take root deeply. Just as certain traditions help children in the Westconnect with religious holidays, communal experiences of praise, dance, and fellowship can make faith more accessible and meaningful across cultures.
Soul-winning beyond traditional boundaries
Pope Francis demonstrated the importance of engaging with those outside the Church. His ability to speak with non-religious people without judgment opened doors for meaningful dialogue, causing a change of heart in many. His background as a Latin American, a region with its own complex religious history, may have contributed to his inclusive approach.
Likewise, an African pope, shaped by experiences of cultural diversity and religious coexistence, can follow in the late pope's footsteps, expanding this tradition of bridge-building. The ability to connect with believers and non-believers, speaking to their lived experiences while inviting them into deeper spiritual understanding, is a leadership approach particularly needed today. A connection forms knowing that the global leader of the Catholic Church is speaking to "me." When people feel personally addressed by the Church's leadership, even those who have distanced themselves from religion may find reason to reconsider.
Looking forward with realistic expectations
However, it is essential to recognize that a pope's effectiveness primarily stems from their personal character, spiritual depth, worldview, and leadership abilities, rather than their national or cultural background. African cardinals may not necessarily prioritize the same issues as Pope Francis or lead in the same way he did.
The conclave process remains complex and guided by multiple factors beyond regional representation. Cardinals vote according to their discernment of who can best lead the Church through current challenges, and not to fulfill demographic quotas.
Nevertheless, the idea of an African pope encourages us to envision a Church that fully embraces its global identity. We've witnessed many historic "firsts" in recent decades, ranging from cultural achievements to political milestones. An African successor to Pope Francis would mean acknowledging the shifting center of Catholic influence and generally enrich the Church's expression of faith.