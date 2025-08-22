Listen to Odumodublvck, Stormzy & Zlatan’s Highlife-Influenced Single, “Pay Me”

Nigerian rap artist ODUMODUBLVCK continues to live up to his prolific nature as he sets the tone for his next project, Industry Machine, which will follow surprise mixtape The Machine Is Coming. Kicking things off in earnest is the newly released lead single, “Pay Me,” a trademark, highlife-influenced bop in collaboration with regular collaborator Zlatan and UK rap superstar Stormzy.

Underlining Odumodu’s preference for directness, “Pay Me” is exactly what you’d expect from its title, a money-obsessed treat with ample bits of exuberance and hedonistic quips to drive the bluster home. Cashing in on his ability to spin easily memorable melodies, Odumodu croons the chant-ready hook, urging his debtors to pay up and asserting that “if she no shake her body, she no fit check my balance.”

The Scarr-produced track is a cream-coated groove that provides a plush landing for melodic flows and snappily rapped bars. It also includes an interpolation of “Make We Jolly,” a playful song recorded by Nollywood stars Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dike, and Charles Awurum back in the 2000s. “Make We Jolly” also sampled “Ahomka Wo Mu,” the iconic hiplife anthem by Ghanaian group VIP.

The overall jolly atmosphere lends extra lightness to Stormzy’s raps, luxuriating in the plushness of having deep pockets and Zlatan’s willingness to spoil his romantic partner with the finest things. “Pay Me” finely collects the contributions of all three artists into a catchy whole.

In its accompanying music video, Odumodu, Stormzy, and Zlatan take turns trying to break into an ATM, with the machine responding with sarcastic, mildly funny remarks at their attempts, until a grenade blows it open. The video’s happy ending involved aunties in colorful traditional outfits waving cash around. It’s all about the money.

Watch the video for Odumodu, Stormzy, and Zlatan’s “Pay Me” below.