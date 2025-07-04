ODUMODUBLVCK Will Headline Mainland Block Party Summer Event in New York

Mainland Block Party, the organization behind some of Nigeria's biggest parties, will host its New York event for the second consecutive year later this month. Tagged The Machine and The Big Apple, the event is scheduled for July 26. It will merge the vibrant energy of Nigeria's most celebrated party with the thrum of the city that never sleeps, with OkayAfrica joining as a collaborator as part of its 15th-anniversary celebrations.

This year’s block party will be headlined by Nigerian superstar ODUMODUBLVCK , continuing a fruitful partnership between the rap artist and the organizers. Earlier this year, the Mainland Block Party was the main collaborator as Odumodu embarked on the “Greatest School Tour Ever,” of about a dozen universities in Nigeria, a rare feat in a country where extensive touring has nearly gone extinct due to economic and security reasons.

Arguably the biggest rap artist in Nigeria, with viral hits like “Declan Rice” and “Cast” with Shallipopi, Odumodu has built his bonafides in recent years as an irreverent hit-maker, combining grimy lyricism and slang with groovy beats and a melodic bent. He’s also an energetic performer, giving concert attendees and partygoers something to look forward to. The New York event will be an opportunity to take his synergy with the Mainland Block Party to higher heights.

Mainland Block Party is known for setting up charged atmospheres, featuring lively DJ sets, raucous hypeman-led chants, and memorable live performances. Superstar artists like Seyi Vibez, Ruger , and Victony , as well as South African DJ Tyler ICU, have headlined events. Last summer’s New York event had Zlatan and BOJ on the bill .

This year’s collaboration with OkayAfrica represents a significant milestone as the platform commemorates 15 years of curating and covering African music and culture, bringing together two solid organizations committed to elevating culture and connecting the diaspora to the motherland.

In addition to Odumodu, the event will feature New York’s top DJs, MCs, and special surprise guests.