Seun Kuti and POS of De La Soul Share ‘Stand Well Well’ Remix

The last time we heard from Seun Kuti, he announced the imminent release of the deluxe version of Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head), Kuti and Egypt 80’s latest album.

In the latest news surrounding the critically acclaimed album, the Afrobeat great has shared another remix and collaboration. This time, he calls upon the trusted musicianship of POS, a member of the legendary hip-hop group De La Soul, to revisit “Stand Well Well.” POS brings a vibrant, socially informed perspective to his feature verse, making it a fitting extension of one of the most riveting songs on Heavier Yet.

The original song had a groovy drum base, with a horn section that called to mind the glorious nights of highlife in the 1970s. Kuti’s wise voice emerged as the song’s standout trait, a quality also found in this new ‘Grand Stand Version.’ However, there’s a softer tone to its presentation which is realized by the infusion of sobering keys that set the tone for POS’ verse.

Going between the relaxed poise of spoken word and intricate rhyming, the listener will draw parallels between the cadences of hip-hop and Afrobeat. “No carry me go, anywhere I no know,” the artist sings in carefree reprimand, setting the playful but implicitly consequential tone of the song, a double perspective that enriches most of the work Seun Kuti has put out.

“Seun is a powerful soul, and it’s inspirational being around him whenever I have been,” says POS in a press statement. “The song for me means to stand well-rooted in agreeableness. Standing well-rooted against the whirlwind of misery dressed up as entertainment online, and its powerful elixir of self-doubt. Standing focused to not fall for the trap of redundancy that being on social media can present.”

The new single comes at the perfect time for Seun Kuti, having recently wrapped up a series of dates with Heavier Yet executive producer and friend Lenny Kravitz in Europe. Now he will turn his sights to his much-anticipated US tour, which begins in April with four nights at the iconic Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, before the musician and his Egypt 80 band will play at other prestigious venues like the Coachella and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The deluxe version of Seun Kuti’s Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head) is expected to include additional appearances from the likes of acclaimed American multi-instrumentalist Kamasi Washington and Italian singer-songwriter Alborosie, as well as the previously released remix with French Caribbean artist Adi Oasis.