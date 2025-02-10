South Africa’s First Black Nuclear Scientist, Senamile Masango, Dies at 37

Senamile Masango, South Africa's first Black nuclear scientist, has died at the age of 37 following an undisclosed illness . She passed away in a hospital on Saturday .

Masango, who hailed from Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal, was a pioneer in African nuclear physics and a leading advocate for women in STEM. In February 2022, World University News dubbed her the “Queen of Science.”

Masango's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from South Africa's scientific community and beyond. As the country's first Black nuclear scientist, Masango's remarkable achievements paved the way for future generations of scientists and inspired countless young minds," South Africa's Department of Science, Technology & Innovation shared on X.