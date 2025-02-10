Rema Samples Sade On His New Single “Baby (Is it a Crime),” Announces 'HEIS' World Tour

South Africa’s First Black Nuclear Scientist, Senamile Masango, Dies at 37

Nicknamed the “Queen of Science,” Senamile Masango’s passing has come as a shock and a great loss to South Africa’s science community.

A portrait of a young women wearinga black and white dress.

Senamile Masango died in the hospital on Monday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Photo shared on LinkedIn by Colleen Larsen.


Senamile Masango, South Africa's first Black nuclear scientist, has died at the age of 37 following anundisclosed illness. She passed away in a hospital on Saturday.

Masango, who hailed from Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal, was a pioneer in African nuclear physics and a leading advocate for women in STEM. In February 2022, World University News dubbed her the “Queen of Science.”

Masango's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from South Africa's scientific community and beyond. As the country's first Black nuclear scientist, Masango's remarkable achievements paved the way for future generations of scientists and inspired countless young minds," South Africa's Department of Science, Technology & Innovation shared on X.

"As we bid farewell to this extraordinary individual, we honor her memory by continuing to strive for excellence, equality and empowerment in the scientific community and beyond," they added.

Colleen Larsen, a leading gender advocate in South Africa, also expressed sorrow over her death, describing her as "not only a trailblazer but also a leader and role model" who broke down barriers for women in STEM, noting Masongo's 2022Africa and Middle East Gender Mainstreaming Award. The achievement was partly thanks toMasango's founding of Women in Science and Engineering in 2015, which offers various programs and mentorship for women and girls in STEM fields.

In June 2017, Masango made headlines after becomingthe first African woman to conduct research at the European Organization for Nuclear Research in Switzerland, subsequently playing a key role in energy policy discussions within South Africa.

Masango's impact extended beyond academia; many remember her as a symbol of excellence for young scientists in South Africa. Phumzile Van Damme, a former South African MP, tweeted: "Gone too soon, with much still to conquer, dreams still burning, and a future still unwritten. But you, Senamile, will not be forgotten. You will live on in the hearts of the little girls of Africa.

In a December 2024 tweet reflecting on her career, Masango shared: "At 11, I wanted to be a @NASA astronaut. Things happened, and I am now a Nuclear Physicist."

Masango's passing marks a significant loss to the nation's scientific community. Her contributions to nuclear research and efforts to increase women's participation in STEM fields have had a lasting impact, ensuring that her influence will continue in academic and policy discussions.

