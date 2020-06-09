#JusticeForTshegoPule, South Africa's Femicide Crisis Claims Another Life
As the nation contends with Black people dying at the hands of the police, femicide continues to claim the lives of South African women including 28-year-old Tshego Pule.
READ: Investigation Launches Into Death of LGBT Sex Worker in Police Custody
Social media has erupted into #JusticeForTshegoPule with reactions to not only the young woman's death, the deaths of countless women before her.
Last year, hundreds of South African women marched against gender-based violence and demanded that it could not be "business as usual." The protests came in the wake of numerous deaths of young South African women at the hands of men. While President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government established various task forces and assured protesters that crimes against women would be dealt with the full might of the law, very little has come from those assurances.
Although South Africa's femicide rate is five-times that of the global average, the government continues to lack the political will required to take action.
And while South Africa undeniably leads the way in terms of violence against women, Nigerians are also fed up. The recent online movement #WeAreTired saw Nigerians demanding that the government take fierce action against gender-based and police violence in the country, following a string of violent cases against young women. The online protests came shortly after the death of 23-year-old student Vera Omozuwa.
Here are some reactions to #JusticeForTshegoPule below:
- South Africa Begins its 16 Days of Activism Campaign - OkayAfrica ›
- Tunisian Women March Against Gender-Based Violence - OkayAfrica ›
- Here's What the South African Government has Promised to Do ... ›
- South African Women are Protesting Against Gender-based ... ›
- "He had police friends so I couldn't even report the abuse": How ... ›