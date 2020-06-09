Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 09, 2020 07:18AM EST

#JusticeForTshegoPule, South Africa's Femicide Crisis Claims Another Life

As the nation contends with Black people dying at the hands of the police, femicide continues to claim the lives of South African women including 28-year-old Tshego Pule.

South African women continue to live in fear as gender-based violence and femicide persist alongside the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, 28-year-old Tshego Pule, was found hanging from a tree with stab wounds to her chest after having gone missing at the beginning of June, according to the Gauteng Department of Social Development. Pule was also reportedly heavily pregnant at the time of her death.

Social media has erupted into #JusticeForTshegoPule with reactions to not only the young woman's death, the deaths of countless women before her.

Last year, hundreds of South African women marched against gender-based violence and demanded that it could not be "business as usual." The protests came in the wake of numerous deaths of young South African women at the hands of men. While President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government established various task forces and assured protesters that crimes against women would be dealt with the full might of the law, very little has come from those assurances.

Although South Africa's femicide rate is five-times that of the global average, the government continues to lack the political will required to take action.

And while South Africa undeniably leads the way in terms of violence against women, Nigerians are also fed up. The recent online movement #WeAreTired saw Nigerians demanding that the government take fierce action against gender-based and police violence in the country, following a string of violent cases against young women. The online protests came shortly after the death of 23-year-old student Vera Omozuwa.

Here are some reactions to #JusticeForTshegoPule below:





(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Burna Boy Goes Platinum In France With 'Be Honest'

The Nigerian star continues to make his name known across the world.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy has done it again. This time firing up the French music scene by being certified as platinum in France, according to twitter.

The singer achieved this feat with his second collaboration with British artist Jorja Smith, 'Be Honest' released in 2019. The Grammy-nominated artist released the music video for the track in 2019 with a bang, and has now proven the track to be as good as his fans originally thought.

It was also recently announced that Burna Boy ranks first at the top of Billboard's list of 15 Sub-Saharan African artists, based on global views. He's followed directly by Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz and Davido, who ranked third.

It's been a record-breaking season for afrobeats artists, last month Davido's hit 2017 song "Fall" went gold in the US and Canada. With incredible successes like these bringing more eyes and ears to Africa and what there is to offer.

With video productions like 'Be Honest', it is no surprise that the artist's music videos have been watched over 435 millions times globally. And we look forward to what the afrobeats star has next in store.

Check out the video below.

Jorja Smith - Be Honest (feat. Burna Boy) www.youtube.com

Momma, I Made It: Ade Samuel, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, And Kwame Onwuachi Share Their True Power

Sponsored content from HBO

To celebrate the premiere of Yvonne Orji's debut stand-up special, Momma, I Made It, Okayplayer and Okayafrica have partnered with HBO to present a moment of black joy and hope. Watch and listen as Ade Samuel, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, and Kwame Onwuachi, share how family and community have guided their respective paths of excellence across a range of fields.

You can catch the "Momma I Made It!" special on HBO and HBOMax! Watch the trailer below.

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (2020) | Promo | HBO youtu.be

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

US Democrats Wear Kente Cloth to Present Police Reform Bill—The Internet Reacts

What was the reason?

On Monday morning top US Democrats introduced a police reform bill in response to nationwide protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd and countless other Black people at the hands of police.

Before presenting the bill, several officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as Corey Booker and Kamala Harris knelt in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, in a clear tribute to the life of George Floyd who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for that exact amount of time.

What everyone seems to be less clear on however, is why they decided to do so while wearing kente cloth stoles.

Death of Cameroonian Journalist, Samuel Wazizi, Concealed By Military for 10 Months

It's being called the 'worst crime' against a Cameroonian journalist in the past decade by rights groups.