Bobi Wine Arrested After Being Certified as Presidential Candidate
Ugandan politician Bobi Wine has been arrested after he was certified as a presidential candidate for the upcoming 2021 elections.
Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has reportedly been arrested again. According to SkyNews, Bobi Wine was arrested in the capital of Kampala hours after receiving certification papers to run in Uganda's 2021 elections. There are conflicting reports about the exact details of the arrest, however, SkyNews further relates that the politician was forcefully removed from his car by the Ugandan police. A clash between Bobi Wine's supporters and the police reportedly ensued after the politician was taken away. Bobi Wine's arrest was captured and shared on Twitter by members of his People Power Movement.
Read: Bobi Wine Released From Police Custody Following Arrest
Bobi Wine, real name, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was allegedly dragged from inside his car and taken away after publicly receiving certification papers from Uganda's electorate. He is now officially a viable presidential candidate for the upcoming 2021 elections. Ugandan authorities have not yet given any reasons for the opposition leader's recent arrest although it is thought that it is yet another attempt to intimidate the politician who is set to run against long-standing President Yoweri Museveni. The 76-year-old president has been ruling the country for 34 years since 1986.
Right after nomination, Bobi Wine was violently arrested outside nomination venue! He's been brutalised by police a… https://t.co/p07pDHBQvT— BOBI WINE (@BOBI WINE)1604403707.0
This is not the first time that Bobi Wine has been arrested. In October of last year, Ugandan police surrounded the politician's home following the cancellation of his Independence Day music concert by authorities. Additionally, he was arrested later that year in December and went on to spend New Year's Day in prison.
Ugandans and many international political analysts suspect that President Museveni ordered the recent arrest. There has also been no official information on Bobi Wine's whereabouts since the arrest occurred. Police, according to the Washington Post, fired teargas to disperse supporters and members of the politician's opposition party who were waiting outside Bobi Wine's house.
