Nobantu Shabangu
Nov. 03, 2020 10:52AM EST
KAMPALA, UGANDA - NOVEMBER 03: Bobi Wine parades though the streets through crowds of supporters on November 03, 2020 in Kampala, Uganda. Popular singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known by his stage name of H.E. Bobi Wine, is set to appear before the Independent Electoral Commission this morning to be nominated to stand against incumbent Yoweri Museveni in the upcoming Presidential elections in Uganda.

Bobi Wine Arrested After Being Certified as Presidential Candidate

Ugandan politician Bobi Wine has been arrested after he was certified as a presidential candidate for the upcoming 2021 elections.

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has reportedly been arrested again. According to SkyNews, Bobi Wine was arrested in the capital of Kampala hours after receiving certification papers to run in Uganda's 2021 elections. There are conflicting reports about the exact details of the arrest, however, SkyNews further relates that the politician was forcefully removed from his car by the Ugandan police. A clash between Bobi Wine's supporters and the police reportedly ensued after the politician was taken away. Bobi Wine's arrest was captured and shared on Twitter by members of his People Power Movement.

Read: Bobi Wine Released From Police Custody Following Arrest

Bobi Wine, real name, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was allegedly dragged from inside his car and taken away after publicly receiving certification papers from Uganda's electorate. He is now officially a viable presidential candidate for the upcoming 2021 elections. Ugandan authorities have not yet given any reasons for the opposition leader's recent arrest although it is thought that it is yet another attempt to intimidate the politician who is set to run against long-standing President Yoweri Museveni. The 76-year-old president has been ruling the country for 34 years since 1986.

This is not the first time that Bobi Wine has been arrested. In October of last year, Ugandan police surrounded the politician's home following the cancellation of his Independence Day music concert by authorities. Additionally, he was arrested later that year in December and went on to spend New Year's Day in prison.

Ugandans and many international political analysts suspect that President Museveni ordered the recent arrest. There has also been no official information on Bobi Wine's whereabouts since the arrest occurred. Police, according to the Washington Post, fired teargas to disperse supporters and members of the politician's opposition party who were waiting outside Bobi Wine's house.

