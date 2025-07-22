Nigeria Advances to Final of WAFCON 2024

The Super Falcons are looking to add to their record eleven continental titles in African women’s football.

Nigeria's Super Falcons celebrate after their 2-0 victory over Cameroon's Indomitable Lioness in an international friendly match in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, on June 3, 2025.

Photo by Adekunle Ajayi/Getty Images

A late, chaotic goal was the definitive moment as Nigeria’s Super Falcons edged their way past South Africa to the final of the ongoing Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2024). Michelle Alozie’s long ball forward from close to the halfway line flew by two of her chasing teammates and crawled past Banyana Banyana’s onrushing goalkeeper, just over two minutes before the final whistle for regulation time was due to be blown.

Nigeria edged the defending champions out 2-1. Super Falcons’ captain Rasheedat Ajibade opened the scoring from the penalty spot at the end of the first half; however, Linda Motlhalo leveled things up on the hour mark. Alozie’s auspicious strike closed things, leaving South Africa to now compete in Saturday’s third-place match.

The Super Falcons will be playing for a tenth WAFCON title and a twelfth overall continental title on Sunday. The team has had a remarkable run to the final, with Motlhalo’s strike being the only goal it has conceded all tournament.

Over the weekend, they trounced the Zambia women’s team 5-0, a surprise result considering it was expected to be a tight affair. Instead, Nigeria impressively shut off Zambia’s usually prolific forward pair of Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, on their way to a victory that symbolizes their dominance throughout the tournament.

Through the group stage and the knockout phase, Nigeria has demonstrated that they have the firepower and grit to win, either by overwhelming opponents or grinding out difficult wins, which are strong signs that they’ll be prepared to win it all on Sunday.


The winners of WAFCON 2024 will go home with an all-new trophy and a prize of $1 million. Second- and third-place teams will receive $500,000 and $300,000, respectively.

