Wizkid Adds North American Dates to His Forthcoming 2025 Tour

Months after releasing Morayo , Nigerian superstar Wizkid is finally giving the album its much-deserved push. Last time out, we saw the Afrobeats star enter deeper into his creative bag, directing the visuals for his hit record “Kese (Dance),” a move that put him in a similar perspective with other artists who are increasingly trying out the same.

A global tour is undoubtedly one of the checkpoints for an artist of Wizkid’s stature, and before now, he had announced prospective dates, mainly in May. With exclusive shows scheduled to be held in Germany, the Netherlands and France, they would mark Wizkid’s first appearance in Europe since the summer of 2023, where he performed in iconic venues such as the Glastonbury Festival, Tottenham’s stadium and the Portugal-held Afro Nation festival.

Wizkid has added to the forthcoming shows in May, with six headline shows in different parts of North America. These shows and their venues are:

June 5 — State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

June 7 — Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

June 11 — Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON

June 15 — CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD

June 19 — Houston Toyota Arena in Houston, TX

June 22 — Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA