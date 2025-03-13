Wizkid Adds North American Dates to His Forthcoming 2025 Tour

The Afrobeats legend is making sure countries in the US also have the chance to get in on the sonic thrill of "Morayo."

Wizkid performs on stage during The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England.

Wizkid performs on stage during The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England.

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFC.


Months after releasing Morayo, Nigerian superstar Wizkidis finally giving the album its much-deserved push. Last time out, we saw the Afrobeats star enter deeper into his creative bag, directing the visuals for his hit record “Kese (Dance),” a move that put him in a similar perspective with other artists who are increasingly trying out the same.

A global tour is undoubtedly one of the checkpoints for an artist of Wizkid’s stature, and before now, he had announced prospective dates, mainly in May. With exclusive shows scheduled to be held in Germany, the Netherlands and France, they would mark Wizkid’s first appearance in Europe since the summer of 2023, where he performed in iconic venues such as the Glastonbury Festival, Tottenham’s stadium and the Portugal-held Afro Nation festival.

Wizkid has added to the forthcoming shows in May, with six headline shows in different parts of North America. These shows and their venues are:

June 5 — State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

June 7 — Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

June 11 — Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON

June 15 — CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD

June 19 — Houston Toyota Arena in Houston, TX

June 22 — Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA

The tickets for Wizkid’s North American show dates will be available alongside an Artist Presale beginning on Wednesday, March 12 at noon local time. General tickets go on sale on the artist’s website this Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Related
The 30 Best Wizkid Songs
Music

The 30 Best Wizkid Songs

From his most popular hits to album deep cuts and standout features, we undertake the mission of selecting Wizkid's essential songs.

Related
The WAV 2019: 10 Artists Shaping the Future of South African Music
Music

The WAV 2019: 10 Artists Shaping the Future of South African Music

Welcome to the new wave.