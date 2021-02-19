The 6 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Mr Eazi, Focalistic x Davido, Burna Boy, Nasty C x Ari Lennox and more.
Mr Eazi 'E Be Mad'
Mr Eazi has released his latest EP Something Else. While Mr Eazi describes this project as "the calm before the storm", the multi-talented musician does not disappoint. Something Else follows Mr Eazi's lead track "The Don" which was released last month. The second single, "E Be Mad,'' produced by Kel P and Jaylon, combines elements of classic Ghanaian highlife music with Mr Eazi's sonorous tenor to create a song he dedicates to "everyone who's in a long relationship and wants to take it further."
Focalistic x Davido 'Ke Star' Remix
South Africa's genre-bending artist, Focalistic, has dropped the highly anticipated remix for his platinum single "Ke Star" which features Davido. This comes after Focalistic and Davido teased music fans on Twitter with a short sound clip of the "Ke Star" remix earlier in the week. The "Ke Star" remix follows from Focalistic's latest album Sghubu Ses Excellent which dropped in December last year.
Burna Boy 'Onyeka'
Nigerian artist, Burna Boy, has come through big time with his latest music video for "Onyeka". The highly anticipated music video dropped over the weekend and does not disappoint. "Onyeka" is the fifth music video to drop from the Grammy-nominated album Twice As Tall which was released in August last year.
Nasty C, Ari Lennox 'Black And White'
Nasty C recently shared the visuals for his single "Black and White" featuring American vocalist Ari Lennox. The single comes off Nasty C's latest album Zulu Man With Some Power. The video comes after the single was added on the Coming 2 America soundtrack and is reportedly tapped to be the leading single for the highly anticipated movie. The music video dropped right in the middle of the month of love to celebrate Valentine's day.
Kashaka 'Shabbas Gospel'
Producer and artist Kashaka comes through with the captivating new single and music video for "Shabbas Gospel." The track sees the LA-based producer blending pitched vocals into a hypnotizing, bass-heavy beat. The single's music video was shot across Brooklyn, NY and features shots of our own Everyday Afrique party, which Kashaka regularly spun and had crows in a trance at. Get into the Patricia Gloum-directed video above.
