The 10 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Rema, Mdou Moctar, Emtee, Mannywellz x Wale, Tony Allen and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Rema 'Bounce'
Rema comes through with the new music video for his latest single, "Bounce." In the new clip, the Mavin Records star takes us to a place that can only best described as Mad Max-meets-Burning Man as he celebrates, well, "booty bounce." It's a wild post-apocalyptic affair that matches the fast-paced freneticism of the single and its Don Jazzy-produced beat. Jazzy also appears in the video.
Mdou Moctar 'Afrique Victime'
Tuareg guitarist and songwriter Mdou Moctar returns with a bang with his latest single "Afrique Victime," off his upcoming Matador Records album of the same name, due May 21. "The wind born in Tunisia spread all over Arabia / Africa is a victim of so many crimes / If we stay silent it will be the end of us / Why is this happening?" he sings on this captivating blend of psychedelic guitars and melodies. The video for the single was filmed in Niger's capital Niamey where the band got together r for a set of impromptu performances.
Emtee 'LOGAN'
South African rapper and producer Emtee has blessed our ears with the release of his fourth studio album titled LOGAN. The highly anticipated, 16-track, album comes hot off the heels of his recent singles "Laqasha" and "Waves", which had fans demanding more. To spice up this stellar body of work, the trap trailblazer features the likes of Lolli Native, J Smash, Gwamba, Moozlie and Flash Ikumkani.
Mumbi Kasumba 'She'
Zambian singer-songwriter Mumbi Kasumba shares her beautiful new single "She," a celebration of "womanhood and the journey of returning home to oneself," as the artist puts it. The track is built on simple-yet-effective production that features Mumbi's soulful acoustic guitar picking and alluring vocals. Make sure you check out her previous single for more.
Mannywellz ft. Wale 'A Million'
Mannywelzz connects with Wale once again for a banger in the shape of "A Million," a head-nodder built on pianos and rhymes. If you recall, the Nigerian-born, Maryland-based rising artist who released the outstanding 'Mirage' EP last year. Get into the new single and video, directed by Malik Suleiman and Mannywellz, above.
DJ Zinhle 'Indlovu' ft. Loyiso
DJ Zinhle has officially dropped the much-awaited visuals for her latest single "Indlovu" featuring Loyiso. The music video comes after the 'Indlovu' single dropped in November last year. DJ Zinhle announced the release of the music video to her fans this Wednesday morning on Twitter and the video is already ranking up the views.
22 'I'M THAT GIRL'
South African rapper 22, real name Thuthu Khumalo, recently shared visuals for her latest single 'I'M THAT GIRL'. The up-and-coming hip-hop muso made a grand entrance with the release of, both, her single and music video on the same day — a bold move that could be indicative of her staying power!
Tony Allen 'Stumbling Down' ft. Sampa The Great
The legendary afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen connects with Sampa the Great. It's the second single from his posthumous album, There Is No End,, which also features appearances from Skepta, Danny Brown, and more,
Montparnasse Musique 'Panter'
Montparnasse Musique is a duo comprised of Algerian-French producer Nadjib Ben Bella and South African DJ Aero Manyelo. Their latest single "Panter" sees them connecting with Kinshasa-based collective Kasai Allstar for an utterly captivating blend of guitar loops and afro-house percussion. Listen above.
Desh.Dubs 'Need You'
Zambian singer & songwriter Desh.Dubs recently dropped a 11-track album titled Above the Wicked, a diverse reggae record that blends in afrobeats, contemporary R&B, and dancehall. According to Desh, Check out its standout single "Need You."
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- Who Is Benefitting From the Nostalgic Vintage Releases in African ... ›
- Listen to OkayAfrica's New Playlists On Spotify & Apple Music ... ›
- OkayAfrica ›
- The 20 Best East African Songs of 2020 - OkayAfrica ›
- The 20 Best South African Songs of 2019 - OkayAfrica ›
- Sample Chief, a Go-To Platform for African Music Knowledge, Share ... ›
- All the Songs That Sample 'Soul Makossa' - OkayAfrica ›
- The Lion King: A Music Story | Presented by Disney - OkayAfrica ›
- The 10 Best African Music Festivals - OkayAfrica ›
- 9 Vintage African Records You Need in Your Life - OkayAfrica ›