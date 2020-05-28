The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Yung L & Wizkid 'Eve Bounce' Remix
Wizkid joins Yung L on the vibrant new song "Eve Bounce (Remix)." The song is from Yung L's Juice and Zimm EP, taking its name from the fact that it samples Eve's 2002 hit "Let Me Blow Ya Mind.' The remix came about after a social media exchange between the the two Nigerian artists about making new music during quarantine. The afro-dancehall song is totally made for the summer, with its dance-worthy production and airy feel. It features a breezy second verse from Wizkid and a catchy hook that also interpolates Mario's "Let Me Love You."
AKA 'Cross My Heart'
Swaying the conversation from Twitter meltdowns and a beef that has overstayed its welcome to music, South African rap star AKA dropped three new songs. The three singles "Monument," "Cross My Heart" and "Energy" each contain different flavors, but are tied together by a refreshingly buoyant aura. They provide an escape from the current situation and teleport one to a time after the storm. "Cross My Heart" is an infectious love song containing Supa Mega's signature sound which is inspired by 80s dance and pop music.
Mr Eazi 'I No Go Give Up On You'
Mr Eazi is back with his latest track, 'I No Go Give Up On You," his latest song since the release of "Kpalanga" at the top of the year. The track, is a mid-tempo love song, with Eazi singing sweetly to his lover about his unwavering feelings for her. He released the track under his ever-growing emPawa initiative, with a humorous visualizer to accompany it. The song was produced by Blaq Jerzee.
ADH "Man Dem"
ADH comes through with the popping visuals for "Man Dem," an addictive track built on afro-fusion beat work. The video song's music video, directed by Moshady (Blackaneze), was filmed in Dakar, Senegal. "It is a depiction of the natural beauty and some of the key cultural elements of Senegal... it features master drummer Kissima Diabate and students of the Sunu Thiossane School of Cultural Arts," ADH mentions.
IDPizzle 'DIOR' Remix
Congolese artist IDPizzle's remix of Pop Smoke's "Dior" has been buzzing since last month and is now at over a million views on Youtube. It features IDpizzle Stemming the BK drill anthem in the Congolese 'Sebene' style and production from producer Don-E.
Terri 'Ojoro'
Star Boy's Terri recently dropped the new EP, Afro Series, which features the addictive lead single "Ojoro." This one's got some big replay value, watch the track's music video above.
Sam Turpin 'Sahara Flow'
Left-field South African rapper Sam Turpin recently teamed up with filmmaker Katya Abedian for a music video for the rapper's 2019 single "Sahara Flow." The visual are stunning, showing four models showcasing their awesomeness to a backdrop of healthy flora and, in other scenes, a desert. "Essentially the song is a metaphor for a spiritual journey that I've been on since I became an artist," Sam Turpin told nataal.com last week.
