Maleek Berry’s Debut Album, ‘If Only Love Was Enough,’ Brings Back 2000s Afropop with a Fresh Twist

Maleek Berry was starting to sense that something was missing. The British Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer was aware that the emotional and technical elements that once enlivened Afropop music were being overlooked by those who grew up with it.

"Good songs, great songwriting, great storytelling… Afrobeats fans are yearning for that right now. That's why I had to go away and put together a collection of amazing songs that people can relate to for years to come. Not only party to, but cry to, get married to, have babies to," Berry, born Maleek Shoyebi, tells OkayAfrica in an exclusive interview. The result of that time off is Berry's debut album, If Only Love Was Enough. It's Berry's most anticipated work, which arrives just about a decade into his time in the industry as one of the most important pioneers of contemporary Afropop music.

A predominantly R&B and Afropop blend, 'If Only Love Was Enough' pays homage to the early 2010s Afrobeats sound with a strong awareness of the times. The album features new-age artists like Ruger, as well as longtime collaborators of Berry like Tiwa Savage and Wizkid. In a music landscape that has been hurtling towards global expansion and evolving its sonic identity at a dizzying pace, Berry wants to slow things down a bit. If the project sounds like a time capsule, it is likely because it has been in development for several years and incorporates a range of sonic influences from various eras.

"I've gone through so many different versions," Berry says. "I've gone through many phases of not liking a particular song or not liking a certain group of songs, and changing them over and bringing them back. The album was supposed to have dropped a long, long time ago, but I'm glad I waited this long, and I've finally arrived at this version now. I'm very proud of it."

If Only Love Was Enough is not, thematically or structurally, a cultural statement after all. The songs here explore unrequited love, romance, and existential reflections, all classic Maleek Berry themes, but the project is highly symbolic. It's a well-articulated response to the creative slump that Nigerian music has found itself in recently. Berry is aware that, on a sonic level, this project has the potential to kickstart a return to basics, reminding music makers and Afrobeats listeners of the magic and thrill of a musical era that should never have been forgotten. "In my opinion, it's going to bring a breath of fresh air and carve out a whole new direction musically and sonically for the space as well," he adds.

Berry from the past Much of what has made Maleek Berry's sound distinct is his devotion to drawing from the past while keeping his ears open to what the present has to say. His journey into the Nigerian music scene began in 2011. While on vacation in Nigeria at the time, he would connect with some of the voices who were already molding the scene — Davido ,Naeto C,Wande Coal, and Wizkid — and eventually got his first major hit with "Carolina," featuring Sauce Kid and Davido. Then there was 2013's "The Matter" featuring Wizkid. A recurrent feature of that sound was an intelligent blend of percussion and hip-hop flows. It was modern, quintessentially Nigerian, and helped blaze a trail for what the genre would go on to become.

On If Only Love Was Enough, Berry seeks the expertise of former collaborators who also ruled the scene in that era while also drawing from the R&B music he grew up listening to. "I wanted to bring those worlds together. I had to do a little bit of looking into myself as well and getting out of my way, listening to my previous projects, figuring out the greatest songs that I've written that people liked, and not overthinking it, and making sure I have something on the album for everybody."


