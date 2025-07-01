Road to AfroFuture Detroit Festival 2025 Begins: Countdown to an Unmissable Celebration of African Culture

AfroFuture, the dynamic celebration of African culture, music, and innovation, is making its long-awaited U.S. debut in Detroit this August. In partnership with Bedrock, the festival has announced a two-week series of immersive, community-driven events leading up to the main event on August 16 - 17, 2025, at the Douglass Site.

Titled The Road to Detroit, the pre-festival programming aims to energize the city while connecting the African diaspora. Running from August 11 through August 28, these events will spotlight Detroit's rich Black cultural landscape, combining culinary experiences, nightlife, tech innovation, cinema, and live performance. Kicking things off is the AfroFuture Countdown Bar Crawl taking place from August 11 - 15. Here, festival-goers can sip custom cocktails at some of Detroit's most iconic venues, such as the Hush Harbor, The Vinyl Society, and Paramita Sound, all while unlocking exclusive rewards like VIP passes and limited-edition merch. Food lovers can indulge in Taste of Detroit Restaurant Week (August 11 - 18), which offers curated prix-fixe menus and chef demos at standout Black-owned restaurants such as Ivy Kitchen Kola Lounge , and Salt + Ko

Innovation takes center stage on August 13 with Diaspora Connect: Innovation For Global Black Futures, a pitch competition hosted by Black Tech Saturdays and Venture 313. Finalists will compete for up to $10,000 in equity-free funding in categories like digital culture, creative industries, and community development. The event will take place at TechThree in Midtown and is free to attend with an RSVP. On August 14, poetry lovers can immerse themselves in poetry me, please – A Diasporic Spoken Word Experience at the historic Willis Show Bar. Featuring musicians and spoken word artists from across the diaspora, the night promises to be intimate and deeply moving. Every Thursday throughout August, Afrocentric Movie Nights will take place at Lowkey Cinema , featuring screenings of films likeSpace Is the Place, the Ethiopian post-apocalyptic sci-fi romance film, Crumb, and radical intersectional feministdystopian docu-fiction drama, Born in Flames.