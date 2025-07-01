Road to AfroFuture Detroit Festival 2025 Begins: Countdown to an Unmissable Celebration of African Culture

AfroFuture Detroit Festival 2025 kicks off a two-week program of curated events spotlighting African innovation, food, music, and diasporic art.

Kaytranda stands in front of a DJ set, performing

Kaytranada opens for The Weeknd at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura, on July 26, 2023, in Milan, Italy.

Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

AfroFuture, the dynamic celebration of African culture, music, and innovation, is making its long-awaited U.S. debut in Detroit this August. In partnership with Bedrock, the festival has announced a two-week series of immersive, community-driven events leading up to the main event on August 16 - 17, 2025, at the Douglass Site.

Titled The Road to Detroit, the pre-festival programming aims to energize the city while connecting the African diaspora. Running from August 11 through August 28, these events will spotlight Detroit’s rich Black cultural landscape, combining culinary experiences, nightlife, tech innovation, cinema, and live performance.

Kicking things off is the AfroFuture Countdown Bar Crawl taking place from August 11 - 15. Here, festival-goers can sip custom cocktails at some of Detroit’s most iconic venues, such as the Hush Harbor, The Vinyl Society, and Paramita Sound, all while unlocking exclusive rewards like VIP passes and limited-edition merch.

Food lovers can indulge in Taste of Detroit Restaurant Week (August 11 - 18), which offers curated prix-fixe menus and chef demos at standout Black-owned restaurants such as Ivy Kitchen, Kola Lounge, and Salt + Ko.

Innovation takes center stage on August 13 with Diaspora Connect: Innovation For Global Black Futures, a pitch competition hosted by Black Tech Saturdays and Venture 313. Finalists will compete for up to $10,000 in equity-free funding in categories like digital culture, creative industries, and community development. The event will take place at TechThree in Midtown and is free to attend with an RSVP.

On August 14, poetry lovers can immerse themselves in poetry me, please – A Diasporic Spoken Word Experience at the historic Willis Show Bar. Featuring musicians and spoken word artists from across the diaspora, the night promises to be intimate and deeply moving.

Every Thursday throughout August, Afrocentric Movie Nights will take place at Lowkey Cinema, featuring screenings of films like Sun Ra’sSpace Is the Place, the Ethiopian post-apocalyptic sci-fi romance film, Crumb, and radical intersectional feminist Lizzie Borden’s dystopian docu-fiction drama, Born in Flames.

On August 15, the festival taps into Black music history with Samples n’ Friends X AfroFuture Experience, a communal celebration of samples, trivia, and karaoke spotlighting AfroFuture artists, Afrobeats, and Motown classics.

To round things off, a lineup of official pre- and after-parties will keep Detroit buzzing all weekend, with events like the Jerk x Jollof Pre-Party, Obi’s House, Toasted Life, and PVO.

“Bringing AfroFuture to Detroit isn’t just about launching a festival — it’s about building a cultural movement long before the first stage is set,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, AfroFuture CEO & Co-Founder. “AfroFuture Detroit and its leadup events will honor the deep ties between the city and the African diaspora, amplify diverse voices, and foster and strengthen meaningful connections.”

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

