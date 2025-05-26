AMA 2O25: Who Will Be America’s Favorite Afrobeats Artist?

Afrobeats has gone global, an increasing signifier of that comes from international awards. With African stars snagging prizes at the Grammys and other prestigious events, the movement continues to gain respect from the industry’s esteemed institutions.

Today, May 26, the American Music Awards (AMA) will take place at the luxury resort Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the significant event of the US’ Memorial Day. Amidst all the various categories, one that would surely raise the stakes of an entire continent and audience is the ‘Favorite Afrobeats Artists’ category. Wizkid , Rema , Tyla , Asake , and Tems are nominated in this exciting category, all of whom have had a remarkable year.

If the AMAs hold these qualities strongly, they would also favor the position of Rema and Asake, who have released important albums in the past year. Asake’s reception of the 2025 MOBO awards for Best African Act and his nomination for the Brit Awards’ Best International Act — where he was the only nominated African artist — also significantly improved his credentials. After his exit from YBNL and founding his own Giran Republic label, the maverick seems to be embracing more Western aesthetics and spaces, opening up a fine chance that this might play along his way.

On the other hand, Rema has always had a strong presence in the US, from his exuberant takes on hip-hop to his consistent tours in the region since his breakout. With the uber-impactful HEIS album in tow and his debut at Coachella earlier this year, the Nigerian superstar has a lot of visibility right now. His recent R&B-aligning releases “Baby (Is It A Crime)” and “Bout U” also give him substantial leverage, but these are also qualities shared by the two women nominated in this category.

With Tyla also nominated for the ‘Favorite Female R&B Artiste category,’ and given her stellar record of snagging international awards, she’s an obvious favorite for the Afrobeats category. Perhaps her strongest challengers are Asake and Tems. Due to her sound, Tems has had the benefit of appealing to American audiences quite early in her career. At this point, she and Tyla are viewed as part of the US popular culture, and this might tip it their way, considering that the AMAs — unlike the Grammys — is determined by a poll of music buyers rather than select individuals within the industry.