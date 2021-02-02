spotify
Amaarae Curates Spotify's 'Black to the Future' Playlist + More For Black History Month

For the month of February, the music streaming giant will be celebrating Black voices, sounds, creators and culture.

Music streaming giants Spotify has announced their action plan for celebrating Black History Month in the US.

For the whole of February, they will be offering subscribers thrilling content and partnerships. Fun times filled with guest-curated playlist takeovers, new podcasts and more are to be expected. The idea is to spotlight Black culture, music and excellence.

One playlist takeover to get excited for is Black to the Future, curated by Ghanaian Afro-fusion artist Amaarae to "help capture Afrofuturism in all its wild, otherworldly musical dimensions," a press statement reads. Amaarae will also be featured on Spotify's Time Square billboard starting from today.

Other exciting playlists include Black Lives Matter from American Jazz artists Keyon Harrold Sr. and his son, Keyon Harrold Jr., I Love My HBCU from rap sensation 2Chainz, celebrating the tertiary education institutions and the homecoming anthems that are representative. Queen, a playlist from actress and personality Keke Palmer is on the list, as well as Black Love Mixtape from musicians Lucky Daye and Ari Lennox to you, celebrating Black love.

Spotify took to Instagram to share the project with a video compilation of Black content creators and musicians that already have a presence on the platform.

Find a specially curated playlist in Spotify's Black History Is Now hub.



