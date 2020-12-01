Kabza De Small is The Most Streamed South African Artist on Spotify in 2020
Kabza De Small is the most streamed South African artist on Spotify for two consecutive years while his album 'I Am The King Of AmaPiano: Sweet & Dust' is the most streamed South African album on Spotify in 2020.
When Kabza De Small named his 2020 debut album I Am The King Of AmaPiano: Sweet & Dust, he was just stating facts. The album is the most streamed South African an album across all genres on Spotify by South African audiences.
Kabza De Small also tops the list of the most streamed South African artists on Spotify in 2020, a feat the amapiano producer and deejay also achieved in 2019. He is followed by DJ Maphorisa and Nasty C who occupy the second and third spots respectively. All three artists occupied the same positions last year.
Read: Kabza De Small, Elaine and Nasty C Among the Most Streamed South African Artists on Spotify in 2020
This year, three of Kabza De Small's albums are in the top three of the most streamed albums on the platform by South African audiences. Kabza is his biggest competition as Scorpion Kings Live and The Return Of The Scorpion Kings by Scorpion Kings (the super duo consisting of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa) take the second and third sport respectively on the list.
Kabza De Small's I Am The King Of AmaPiano: Sweet & Dust is an undeniable amapiano classic, one in which the producer showcases his versatility as a producer. It features the likes of Burna Boy, Samthing Soweto, Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, Focalistic among others.
Read: Exclusive: This 2019 Documentary Takes You Inside Amapiano, South Africa's Popular House Music Subgenre
Kabza De Small is a silent killer—he hardly ever does interviews or say much on social media. He's a prolific insomniac who lets his music do the talking.
The producer and deejay is one of the pioneers of amapiano, one of the most popular music genres in South Africa at the moment. Kabza De Small has been flooding the streets with successive releases, releasing multiple projects, singles and mixes in one year even before he became a household name.
Kabza De Small told his story on SHAYA!, a documentary chronicling the rise of amapiano, released in 2019 by Papercutt in partnership with Corona.
Watch the documentary here and stream Kabza De Small's music on Spotify and Apple Music.
View the full list of the most streamed South African artists, songs and albums on Spotify in 2020 here.
Most streamed South African artists in South Africa
2. DJ Maphorisa
3. Nasty C
4. Spoegwolf
6. Elaine
8. Snotkop
10. Appel
Most streamed South African albums in South Africa
1. I Am The King Of AmaPiano: Sweet & Dust by Kabza De Small
2. Scorpion Kings Live by Kabza De Small
3. The Return Of The Scorpion Kings by Kabza De Small
4. Zulu Man With Some Power by Nasty C
5. Isphithiphithi, Samthing Soweto
6. A.M.N (Any Minute Now) by Cassper Nyovest
7. Umuthi, Blaq Diamond
8. Xola Moya Wam' BY Nomcebo Zikode
9. Scorpion Kings BY DJ Maphorisa
10. Emakhaya by Mlindo The Vocalist
