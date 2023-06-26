Burna Boy Teams Up with 21 Savage on “Sittin' On Top of the World” Video

Burna Boy teams up with multi-platinum artist 21 Savage in the official music video for their single, "Sittin' On Top Of The World." Produced by Skread, the track incorporates a sample from Brandy and Ma$e's 1998 hit "Top Of The World." Directed by Troy Roscoe, the visually captivating video exudes a nostalgic '90s/early '00s atmosphere, featuring an assortment of women, classic cars, and vibrant graphics, all filmed in London, UK.

Amidst his achievements, Burna Boy garners four nominations at the prestigious BET Awards. Notably, he emerged victorious in the highly competitive Best International Act category, triumphing over notable African artists. This remarkable win marks Burna Boy's fourth consecutive victory in the category, having previously claimed the title in 2019, 2020, and 2021. In securing this honour, Burna Boy etches his name in history as the first-ever African artist to achieve such a monumental feat.

The African Giant is poised to deliver an explosive performance at New York's Citi Field on July 8th, becoming the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the United States. Earlier this year, Burna Boy mesmerized audiences with his jaw-dropping performances at renowned events such as Coachella, Dreamville Music Festival, Afro Nation Miami, and the 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show. Additionally, he performed to a sold-out crowd of 40,000 fans at Paris' La Défense Arena, became the first African artist to sell out London’s 80,000-capacity stadium and co-headlined the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show in Istanbul, Turkey.

Burna Boy - Sittin’ On Top Of The World (feat. 21 Savage) [Official Music Video] www.youtube.com

Global superstar Burna Boy, aka African Giant, triumphantly makes his comeback nearly a year after the release of his highly acclaimed sixth studio album, Love, Damini, on July 8, 2022. The album achieved significant commercial success, reaching No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Watch “Sittin' On Top Of The World” below.