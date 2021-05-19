Burna Boy Becomes First African Artist to Reach 100 Million Streams on Spotify
The Grammy-award winning 'African Giant' has become the most sought-after artist after three of his albums reportedly reached over 100 million streams each.
Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy has, at just age 29, made Africa proud once again. This time, his three highly accoladed albums Twice as Tall, African Giant and Outside have been recognised for reaching 100 million streams each. Chart Data, an independent online platform that collates digital music statistics from around the world announced the astounding news in a tweet.
According to Face to Face Africa, Burna Boy now has over 100 million streams for each album on Spotify, making him the most in-demand Afrobeats artist. This latest achievement marks Burna Boy's legend status as one of the Afrobeats pioneers that introduced the genre to international markets, where it has since become very popular. Lily Allen, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin, Sia and recently on Justin Bieber's "Love By You" are just a few of the artists that he has collaborated with.
Outside was released in 2018 while African Giant dropped the following year, after his Steel & Copper EP. The 2020 album Twice as Tall earned Burna Boy a Grammy in the "Best Global Music" category. Minutes before being announced a winner, Burna Boy put on a rip-roaring performance in spite of the pandemic. This specific win was major for Burna Boy after he lost out to Benin's iconic singer Angelique Kidjo, at the 2020 Grammys. Kidjo, in turn, dedicated the win to him.
Fellow Nigerian artists and big international Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Davido have attained 100 million streams on one album each. Burna Boy's Twitter fans did not hold back on celebrating with the star: .
.@burnaboy is the first African artist to have three albums with at least 100 million streams each on Spotify (Afri… https://t.co/8lw1GAMyT5— chart data (@chart data)1620598800.0
@_opondo___ Facts 💯 his achievements speak for him https://t.co/2x7PK6fYQQ— L janet (@L janet)1620747871.0
GIANT for a reason. https://t.co/7J396lNmaT— MOG (@MOG)1620647606.0
