burna boy
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
May. 19, 2021 02:05PM EST
Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images.

Grammy-award winningBurna Boy, also known as 'African Giant', is officially the most sought-after Afrobeats artist.

Burna Boy Becomes First African Artist to Reach 100 Million Streams on Spotify

The Grammy-award winning 'African Giant' has become the most sought-after artist after three of his albums reportedly reached over 100 million streams each.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy has, at just age 29, made Africa proud once again. This time, his three highly accoladed albums Twice as Tall, African Giant and Outside have been recognised for reaching 100 million streams each. Chart Data, an independent online platform that collates digital music statistics from around the world announced the astounding news in a tweet.

According to Face to Face Africa, Burna Boy now has over 100 million streams for each album on Spotify, making him the most in-demand Afrobeats artist. This latest achievement marks Burna Boy's legend status as one of the Afrobeats pioneers that introduced the genre to international markets, where it has since become very popular. Lily Allen, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin, Sia and recently on Justin Bieber's "Love By You" are just a few of the artists that he has collaborated with.

Outside was released in 2018 while African Giant dropped the following year, after his Steel & Copper EP. The 2020 album Twice as Tall earned Burna Boy a Grammy in the "Best Global Music" category. Minutes before being announced a winner, Burna Boy put on a rip-roaring performance in spite of the pandemic. This specific win was major for Burna Boy after he lost out to Benin's iconic singer Angelique Kidjo, at the 2020 Grammys. Kidjo, in turn, dedicated the win to him.

Read: Watch Burna Boy's Striking New Music Video For 'Kilometre'

Fellow Nigerian artists and big international Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Davido have attained 100 million streams on one album each. Burna Boy's Twitter fans did not hold back on celebrating with the star: .





From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
nigeria twice as tall african giant outside 100 million streams spotify afrobeats burna boy
News Brief
Image supplied by artist.

Zu. Dabbles In Amapiano On New Track 'Emini nasebusuku', Featuring Hip-Naughtic Sean

South African afrosoul singer Zu. has made a revolutionary turn with her new single 'Emini Nasebusuku' which comes ahead of her upcoming experimental EP Ndim Netshomi Zam.

Enchanting singer Zu., real name Nozuko Mapoma, has released the deep amapiano single "Emini nasebusuku", featuring Hip-Naughtic Sean. The single comes from her upcoming EP Ndim Netshomi Zam, which she has described as the "soundtrack to my inner groove". The afrosoul singer's latest offering reveals a new layer of talent from the vocally-powerful musician. Zu. has declared "Emnini nasebusuku" a celebration of life and victories achieved in these difficult times.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Listen to Our 'South African Hip-Hop x Amapiano' Playlist

This 28-song playlist illustrates the developing relationship between South African hip-hop and amapiano, covered in our feature story 808s & Log Drums.