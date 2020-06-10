burna boy
News Brief
Zinhle Ngema
Jun. 10, 2020 04:02PM EST
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music)

Burna Boy performs onstage at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Watch a Video of UK Protesters Dancing to Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’

A joyful and powerful act of community in an otherwise distressing environment.

A clip of UK protesters dancing to Nigerian artist Burna Boy's hit single "Ye" surfaced on social media this week.

The minute-long clip shows a group of individuals taking turns to dance in a circle, while the crowds cheer each other on. The choice of "Ye" was fitting, as the 2018 song speaks to a cry for freedom. The track, which is fondly considered Nigeria's second national anthem, speaks to police brutality and the abuse and embarrassment often imposed upon Nigerians, and Africans as a whole, due to their appearances.

In an interview with Fader, Burna Boy spoke of the music video for the song by saying, "Ye is a song that essentially shows the unrelenting nature of Nigerians (where I'm from). We thrive despite the leadership and circumstances … 'I can't come and kill myself' is an expression that means, you can't dwell on things that aren't working out or looking good, you only have one life after all."

With that context, understanding the connection between the protesters dancing and the afro-fusion track makes for an incredibly powerful visual. The incident speaks to the recent influx of people protesting police brutality and racial injustices worldwide, after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man. While the incident took place in the United States of America, societies and communities from all over the world are finding parallels within their own justice systems and are finding power in numbers.

Check out the video below.


UK protestors vibing to YE by Burna Boy - Black Lives Matter www.youtube.com

