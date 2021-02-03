film
Coming 2 America Out on March 5th

The Official Movie Trailer for 'Coming 2 America' Is Here

The highly-anticipated and long-awaited Coming to America sequel will be available March 5 on Amazon Prime.

Finally!

After months of guessing who would show up in the sequel and who wouldn't be making their way back to New York City, fans of the newly-crowned King Akeem (played by Eddie Murphy) and his most committed companion Semmi (Arsenio Hall) have been gifted a trailer and official movie poster—30 years after the first and icon film.

The two-and-half-minute long trailer leads us to believe that the film, directed by Craig Brewer, will just be as entertaining as the first. The film follows Murphy and Hall as they travel back to New York City to find the King's son, and the adventures that ensue upon return to the abundant country of Zamunda.

And as if film legends Murphy and Hall weren't enough to sell you on the film, the star studded cast might be the selling point. Expect appearances from the likes of James Earl Jones returning as King Jaffe Joffer, Shari Headley as Queen Lisa, John Amos as Cleo McDowell and Louie Anderson who plays Maurice. Other mentionable appearances include Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan Teyana Taylor and South Africa's Nomzamo Mbatha. There were also rumors of a Davido appearance, and yes you most likely heard it from us.

The sequel was written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield, and Justin Kanew.

Cast and crew aside, with how iconic the first film was, we're excited what King Akeem and Semmi will get themselves in to this time around.

Check out the trailer for Coming 2 America here!

