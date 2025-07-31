Controversy Trails Nigerian Government Rewards for Super Falcons’ WAFCON Win

Nigeria’s women’s football team has been the toast of the country in the past few days, following their magnificent WAFCON win last weekend. The Super Falcons overcame a two-goal deficit against hosts Morocco to claim their record-extending tenth title and twelfth continental trophy overall. The team landed earlier this week in the country’s capital, Abuja, to lavish celebrations and headed to the commercial capital, Lagos, yesterday, July 30, for even more festivities. During a breakfast organized in their honor, MTN presented them with N150 million ($98000), adding to a long list of gifts they had already received.

In Abuja, they were received by a delegation of Nigerian leaders led by President Bola Tinubu. At the celebratory event, which featured performances by singers Flavour, Teni, and Timi Dakolo, the president conferred national honors of the Order of the Niger (OON) on the players and magnanimously announced gifts of $100,000 and three-bedroom apartments to each player. Coaches and members of the technical team will also receive $50,000. Additionally, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum announced that it would contribute an extra N360 million ($235,000) to the prize fund, which will be distributed among the 24 players and nearly a dozen technical staff members.

The prize announcement elicited cheers from the players; grand rewards for a women's team that has proven itself capable of incredible feats in African football for over three decades. On the surface, it's gratification for a team that has had to suffer the ignominy of Nigeria's shoddy sports administration , a longstanding issue that dates back to previous Super Falcons squads.

As recently as the just-concluded WAFCON, the team was being owed match allowances and bonuses despite sterling performances that saw them concede just one goal going into Saturday’s final. Just a day before playing Morocco, the National Sports Commission chairman, Shehu Dikko, told the press that the president had issued directives for the payment of allowances and match bonuses owed to the team. The gifts announced by Tinubu should ideally smooth things over, but the Nigerian government is known for not fulfilling its promises to athletes promptly. Just last month, some members of the men’s football team that won AFCON in 1994 received the houses promised to them over three decades ago. It took 25 years for Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa, to receive the house promised to her by the government for her feat. These precedents suggest that in many years to come, we may hear that this year’s WAFCON winners have yet to receive the prizes promised to them.

Public opinion on the gift is divided, with many criticizing the $100,000 as excessively lavish for a country struggling with a severe cost-of-living crisis. X user @lollypeezle called it “wasteful spending,” citing protests by former police officers and soldiers sharing their ordeal with poor food rations. The sentiment has garnered a lot of support, with many spotlighting the horrendous state of social facilities in the country, including poor healthcare and an ongoing insecurity crisis. “It’s not like we’re even rich, just living on borrowed funds,” X user @Logiebo wrote in a reply to @lollypeezle’s post. Last week, Nigeria’s senate approved an elaborate borrowing plan to plug shortfalls in the 2025 budget, headlined by a $21.1 billion direct loan. The approval also includes loans of 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion), 15 billion yen ($102 million), a $65 million grant, and domestic borrowing through government bonds worth about $2 billion. This continues the current government’s trend of rampant borrowing, with the Tinubu administration already borrowing more than its four predecessors combined in just over two years.

X user @toyesqBayo Onanuga, X user @toyesq questioned where in the budget the Super Falcons’ gifts would be plugged into, adding that if the government “can do this by fiat, what happens in private?” The post was a reaction to an X post by presidential special adviser, comparing the N150 million ($98,000) grand prize to be won in the ongoing new season of Big Brother Naija to the president’s gift.