Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 23, 2020 06:42AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Khalid Recruits Davido and Tems on New Single 'Know Your Worth (Remix)'

American singer Khalid teams up with Nigerian talents Davido and Tems for the vibrant remix of 'Know Your Worth'.

American singer-songwriter Khalid has just dropped the remix to his latest release titled "Know Your Worth". In the original version of the track, Khalid featured English duo Disclosure. He now teams up with Nigerian superstar Davido and alt-R&B singer Tems to deliver a textured production which retains the laid-back feel of the original while fusing elements of Afrobeats and dancehall.

Davido was not kidding at all when he called on artists to collaborate shortly after bagging "Best International Act" at the 2018 BET Awards. Since then, he's gone onto to produce some stellar collaborations with several international artists––the latest being Khalid.

Tems, on the other hand, is the rising Nigerian star whose voice has been compared to that of Tracy Chapman's. Undoubtedly talented and driven to deliver a fresh sound on the Afrobeats-dominated Nigerian music scene, she's definately an artist we're keeping our eye on this year.

As far as really good remixes go, we reckon you'll have this track stuck on repeat for a while.

Listen to "Know Your Worth (Remix)"on YouTube:

Khalid, Disclosure - Know Your Worth (Audio) ft. Davido, Tems www.youtube.com

Listen to "Know Your Worth (Remix)" on Apple Music:

Listen to "Know Your Worth (Remix)" on Spotify:

Photo: Luc Bucaille

Image courtesy of the artist.

