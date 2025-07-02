For Many Ghanaians, President John Mahama Is off to a Great Start

In January of this year, President John Mahama was inaugurated as the 14th President of Ghana. During his inauguration speech, Mahama, who was taking over from former President Nana Akufo-Addo, emphasized the country's need for urgent reforms. "For some time, our country has urgently needed leadership with an unwavering desire to get things done," he said in his speech.

President Mahama's win in the 2024 elections was a historic demonstration of voting power and an expression of widespread discontent towards the previous administration. In his campaign, Mahama’s promises centred on policies around revitalising the Ghanaian economy and trimming the government. Upon resumption, Mahama developed a social contract — a list of policies and developments expected to have been completed or implemented within his first 120 days in office. The contract, in 26 key points, promised amongst many things, to promote exports, implement the famous 24-hour economy proposition that was at the forefront of his campaign, scrap infamous taxes like the e-levy and COVID-19 levy, known to increase cost of doing business in Ghana, create a lean and cost efficient government and launch the Black Star Experience a culture, arts and tourism outfit reminiscent to the Year Of Return campaign launched by the previous administration.

So far, many Ghanaians say the administration is gradually honoring that contract. While it is typical for a new administration to have a relatively smooth start, Mahama's administration began at a time when Ghana was going through one of its worst economic crises. Inflation was high, and Ghana's exchange rate was performing poorly. In six months, he has trimmed down ministries in a bid to reset the country. Meanwhile, the Ghanaian Cedi has seen a commendable appreciation against the dollar. Upon entering office, the cedi was 14 to a dollar; now it sits at 10 cedis to a dollar owing to a range of economic reforms.



"Most of the key economic indicators are moving in the right direction," Caleb Wuninti Ziblim, an economic analyst, tells OkayAfrica. "We have seen some stability in the exchange rate, ease of inflation, and signs of growth. That is a strong footing."

Edem Kojo, a financial commentator and media practitioner, agrees. "It's been an impressive start. The economy has seen some stability, and people seem to have greater confidence in the management of the country," Kojo says to OkayAfrica. "Also, the President seems to be up and running with what many term his legacy term."

Different time, same playbook? On the ground, opinions about Mahama's current administration are treated with a level of caution. During his first tenure, he was criticised for failing to deliver on many of his campaign promises. Critics say high levels of economic challenges, unbearable inflation, and infrastructural issues marked his previous administration. Others say he is rectifying that reputation. So far, Mahama has removed the E-levy tax as promised and launched investigations into former government officials accused of misconduct. "Hopefully it doesn't end at just uncovering it, but uncovering and jail time for culprits," Nana Kojo Mula, a writer and publicist who describes the first six months of Mahama's administration as a breath of fresh air, tells OkayAfrica. While many of his policy changes are yet to translate into a lower cost of living, some issues have seen improvement. "The drop in fuel prices has had a great impact on my monthly expenses," Antoinette Boama, a legal practitioner, tells OkayAfrica. "I used to spend between 800 and 1200 Cedis weekly on fuel, but in the last month and a half, I spent between 500 and 700 weekly. Not ideal, but at least we know that if our leaders want things to work, they will work." Experts say Mahama's winning strategy lies in his proactive and receptive approach to governance. "For instance, despite introducing an ESLA levy increase, which went against what the 2024 budget initially indicated, the government quickly suspended it after the Israel–Iran conflict began, citing the need to shield Ghanaians from further hardship. That kind of responsiveness is rare and commendable," Ziblim, the economic analyst, says. This responsiveness is also evident in the constitutional reforms and policies that dragged on during the previous administration. "This administration appears serious about pushing through some long overdue amendments. The speed with which they have revived the process is promising," says Ziblim.