How Nigerian Fashion Brand Dye Lab Hacked International Pop-Ups

What defines a Dye Lab Pop-Up? The answer depends on the city where the pop-up takes place. In Lagos, you are likely to find queues that begin as early as 5 a.m. and hangers cleared of clothing only a few hours later. In Dakar, things take a more laid-back, languid approach; buyers walk in, pick up their items, and walk out. In Chicago, it's a thrilling, communal cultural gathering. And in Houston, it's an exciting taste of the familiar amongst the many Nigerian communities in Texas. Underlying these unique experiences, though, are the identifiable and timeless prints that define the Dye Lab brand, as well as the sense that Dye Lab buyers are part of one big, multicultural community.

Founded in 2020 and operated from Nigeria (where the clothes are also made), Dye Lab has situated itself as a formidable cultural artifact. Its signature Agbadas, boubous, and flared tops have become a staple in the wardrobe of the socially savvy African. The colors on their prints are bright, bold, and repeatedly referenced. As a Nigeria-based brand, Dye Lab has managed to maintain a global outlook and a continental sensibility. To think of someone wearing a Dye Lab outfit is to imagine them dressed for a day party in Nairobi or an evening soiree in Accra. Such is the versatility and ubiquity of their designs. And with the pop-ups they organize each year across different parts of the world, with a heavy focus on the African continent, Dye Lab has created a product that conveys the same message in different languages. But what does it mean to organize more than five international pop-up events while being a Nigerian-based brand?

"In the beginning, we would work with third parties who were creating a space for a bunch of people to rent their corner. But we've evolved from that to organizing our own pop-ups and creating our own brand experience," Ozzy Etomi, who runs the brand alongside founder Rukky Ladoja, tells OkayAfrica. Because Dye Lab is primarily an e-commerce brand, physical activations provide an opportunity to connect with customers in person and offer them a chance to experience the brand's sensibility.

"We don't have the luxury of looking for department stores or big buyers to buy from us in bulk as our way to grow our brand. So, we decided to go to our consumers directly," Rukky Ladoja explains further. "We've also found that our consumers are our best marketers and our best chance at distribution. So, when they like the product, they can tell other people. We get immediate feedback on what works in different geographical locations. We're able to understand what they would like from a brand like Dye Lab from an international perspective, and that changes across the continent in Africa and is different in Europe and North America."

Cultural expansion For Ladoja and Etomi, the early days of organising these pop-ups were a time of endless discoveries but also of figuring things out without a template. One major discovery they've made is the immense logistical difficulty of travelling and doing business across different African countries. The duo say that it's often easier and more reliable to shop outside of Africa than within it. "We always say we are an Africa-first brand, and so we prioritize African countries even more so than the West. It's very difficult, as everyone knows, to travel and ship within Africa. Cross-border payments are challenging, even for our retailers who are in other African countries remitting funds; payment isn't seamless," Etomi shares. As demand for pop-up events grows and stores across the continent invite the brand to set up a pop-up, this has meant that Dye Lab's cost of doing business continues to rise. Due to the peculiarities in the different countries where these pop-ups are held, the timeline for the planning of a Dye Lab pop-up is dependent on a variety of, often uncontrollable factors. "The pop-ups happen quite organically. For example, if we go to a city and we meet someone who's like, "Oh, you should come to my city. I have a shop. I have a store that aligns with the brand." Then we use that as the starting point for planning to go to that city," Ladoja says. What follows are weeks of marketing, an inventory estimation, and an assessment of which designs and fabrics would work best in specific cities. The latter is a crucial lesson the duo has learned to adapt to. Etomi recalls a pop-up event they hosted in Accra where buyers shied away from the clothing made from red fabrics. "We realised red is a Ghanaian funeral color, we had all these red boubous and prints that people were avoiding."

