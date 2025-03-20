Kirsty Coventry Emerges as First Woman and African to Head International Olympic Committee

The former Zimbabwean swimmer and Olympian has served on the IOC Athletes’ Commission since 2018.

Kirsty Coventry smiles as she stands behind a wooden podium with the Olympic rings emblem on the front. There are two microphones on the podium and she is delivering a speech, gesturing with her hands, which are positioned in front of her, slightly apart, with open palms. She has shoulder-length blonde hair, and is wearing a navy-blue blazer over a burgundy top.

Kirsty Coventry reacts as she delivers a speech after being elected as the new IOC President on Day Two of the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session on March 20, 2025 in Costa Navarino, Greece.

Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Kirsty Coventry has made history as the first woman and African to be elected the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The former Olympian won an overall majority in the first round of the election, a surprise result as it was expected to be a stiff race, with World Athletics President Seb Coe and an IOC vice-president Juan Antonio Samaranch, son of the former IOC President of the same name, considered strong frontrunners.

“This is not just a huge honor, but it is a reminder of my commitment to every single one of you that I will lead this organization with so much pride,” the former Zimbabwean swimmer said after her win. “And I will make all of you very, very proud and hopefully extremely confident in the decision you’ve taken today.”

In 2018, Coventry was elected the chairperson of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, a position she has held since – and will now have to vacate for the IOC presidency. A year later, in 2019, she was appointed Zimbabwe’s Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, and she’s remained in office since.

Coventry is arguably Africa’s greatest Olympian, with an unequaled haul of seven medals between the 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. In 2004, she won gold in the women’s 200m backstroke event, a title she defended four years later. In 2008, she set world records in the 100m and 200m backstroke events in Beijing.

Coventry’s election could be momentous for Africa. While her campaign was largely defined by the possibility of an African woman becoming the IOC President, her agenda did not reveal any concrete plans to center Africa in the Olympic structure. Coe, on the other hand, made it public that hosting an Olympic game on the continent would be an utmost priority if he were elected.

Coventry focused on athlete welfare while campaigning: “We need to find more ways of directly impacting and getting revenue for athletes before they become Olympians,” she said. “That is generally the toughest [thing] most athletes find…in my journey, it was easy to get sponsorship once I’d won a medal. It was getting to that medal that was tough.”

Kirsty Coventry will take office on June 23, coinciding with this year’s Olympic Day celebrations.

