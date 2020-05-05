Rising South African Hip-Hop Artist popsnotthefather is Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight for this Month

south african hip-hop
Sabelo Mkhabela
May. 05, 2020
Image supplied.

popsnothefather is the latest emerging African artist to be highlighted by Apple Music in their monthly feature New Artist Spotlight.

Apple Music's New Artist Spotlight for May is the emerging South African rapper and singer popsnotthefather. The member of the hip-hop collective Innanetwav. (alongside The Big Hash, Southside Mohammed, 808x etc.).

"It's super crazy," says the rapper about being highlighted by the streaming giant. "It means that we're finally being recognised for what we're doing. We've spent hours in the studio and I've slept on the floor and I'd be like - what am I even doing right now? But it's so great and so surreal to be included as Apple Music's New Artist Spotlight."

Pops's recently released his debut album, NNNN (an acronym for "Not Now, Not Never"). The project which reveals the rapper's boundless approach to making music as it's varied sonically.

"Some of my favorite albums are those with a few songs that don't necessarily resonate on the first listen but then, grow on you the most over time. Looking back now, those projects really lasted for me & became classics in my eyes - to this day. That's what I strived for on this project. A sound you can fall in love with. Maybe Not Now but definitely, Not Never," says the artist.

Pops is influenced by the funk his father played to him growing up and progressive and experimental artists such as King Krule, The Weeknd and Tame Impala. Pops' appreciation for a myriad of musical genres is reflective on NNNN.

The project features Innanetwav. (UU) labelmate Southside Mohammed and Ghanaian artists KwakuBs and Hama.

Stream NNNN on Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and other platforms.



popsnotthefather - ON&ON (Official Audio) www.youtube.com

