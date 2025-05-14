With Aisha Can’t Fly Away, Morad Mostafa Opens a Different Perspective on Life in Egypt

"I was riding a microbus while visiting Ain Shams, and I noticed an African girl with a tired face resting her head on the glass and sleeping next to me. She suddenly woke up frightened and crying hysterically, startling me and the other passengers. Then she left without any explanation. That was the trigger for this project," Egyptian filmmaker Morad Mostafa tells OkayAfrica.

The project in question is Mostafa's debut feature, Aisha Can't Fly Away, which will have its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard category at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, marking the first time an Egyptian film has been included in the category since 2016. "Neither this girl nor that moment left my mind for days as I tried to penetrate that girl's mind, wondering about her dreams and nightmares that merged into the world of reality in a city that is cruel to its people, let alone to newcomers," he says.

The film tells the story of Aisha, a 26-year-old Sudanese caregiver played by Buliana Simona. She lives in Ain Shams, a neighbourhood in the heart of Cairo, where she witnesses the tension between her fellow African migrants and local gangs. Stuck between an undefined relationship with a young Egyptian cook, a gangster who blackmails her into an unethical deal in exchange for safety, and a new house she's assigned to work in, Aisha struggles to cope with her fears and lost battles, causing her dreams to cross with reality.



About finalizing the film for premiere in Cannes, Mostafa says: "I believe this has been the craziest period of my life." Photo by Morad Mostafa

"I always wondered why there were no non-Egyptian heroes in Egyptian cinema, as African immigrants were always used in very small, secondary roles," says Mostafa, who spent his childhood in Ain Shams. "I wanted to talk about our society through non-Egyptian characters and observe it [and its changes] through their eyes." Ain Shams is the perfect setting for this endeavour, as the neighborhood has gradually transformed into a Sudanese and sub-Saharan enclave. "The area possesses a rich historical background that dates back to the late 18th century, when Egypt and Sudan were under unified rule," says Mostafa. "[It's] a social nostalgia point and favored destination for a large segment of Sudanese."

His interest in crafting a conversation between Sudanese, and by extension, sub-Saharan African, and Egyptian culture led Mostafa into a trilogy that began with his first short film, Henet Ward (Ward's Henna Party), followed by I Promise You Paradise. For now, it concludes with Aisha Can't Fly Away.



"[Henet Ward tells the story] of Halima, a Sudanese henna painter in an Egyptian household, highlighting shared customs between Sudan and Egypt," Mostafa explains. "The film took everyone by surprise and marked a pioneering step in portraying Egyptian society on the cinematic stage." I Promise You Paradise, which screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, was also inspired by a scene Mostafa observed in Ain Shams: "a glimpse of a Sudanese adolescent accompanied by an Egyptian girl carrying an infant."

"I sought to tell a story that encapsulated the emotions of that moment and to continue the narrative I had begun with Henet Ward," he says. "Aisha Can't Fly Away reflects my thoughts on that locality and the figures who profoundly influenced me within this world."

While Henet Ward follows Halima through a one day journey outside her world at one of the Egyptian houses, and I promise you Paradise is a road movie that follows Eissa, the main character, around Cairo, Aisha Can't Fly Away steps into the protagonist's world to observe the underworld of Ain Shams which slowly becomes magical realist. In the five years of creating the film, Mostafa faced continuous discouragement; this should not be a first feature film, it needs a substantial budget and a director with more extensive experience. "I have always embraced challenges," he says. "Each of us possesses a unique inner strength whose true magnitude is known only to ourselves."

"The days of filming remain a cherished and delightful memory, despite their inherent challenges. This crew is the very same team that collaborated with me on five films, and between us, there was a profound understanding and harmony." - Morad Mostafa Photo by Morad Mostafa