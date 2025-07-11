'The Sudanese Kitchen Cookbook:' A Culinary Map of Sudan’s Rich Food Traditions

“I call myself a chef as an honorary title, because I developed a lot of skills in the process of making this book,” Omer Al Tijani tells OkayAfrica.

The British Sudanese honorary chef and food archivist just published The Sudanese Kitchen cookbook, named after his website on which he documents recipes from all over Sudan. Al Tijani did not become a chef through formal training, but rather through experience. Living in the UK, he wanted to connect with Sudan without constantly being on the phone with his mother. “But even when we were on the phone, I wouldn’t get the details I needed to actually make the dish. I’d get a summarized version,” he says. “So I decided to look for these details.”

Molokhia with kisra Photo by Omer Al Tijani

However, it was challenging to access Sudanese recipes, particularly in English. “It’s a shame that such a rich cuisine and culture should not be available to people,” he thought and made a social media account, sharing his trips to Sudan and cataloging what he ate there. The internet responded with great interest, and eventually, Al Tijani made it his mission to share Sudanese cuisine with the world. He describes it as a fusion of many different styles: dishes like fūl, molokhia, and tamiya (falafel made from fava beans) are Middle Eastern and Turkish-influenced, or “Mediterranean and Levantine-facing.” Indigenous Sudanese food is often fermented food. Dishes like kisra and gurasa are staple breads eaten with stews and gravies, like mullah. In western Sudan, West African influences have inspired dishes like agashe or asida, a sorghum or millet flower dumpling that is similar to garri or fufu.

Asida - “The styling was led by Duha Mohammed and Mohammed, who carried out the bulk of the hard work. They did an outstanding job preparing and setting up every scene—we couldn’t have done it without their creativity and effort.” - Mazin Alzain Photo by Mazin Alzain

The fact that some of these foods are better known than others can be traced to Sudan’s complex political history, where a self-defined Arab, Muslim elite has manned governments that marginalize people who are considered to be more “African.” Initially, Al Tijani collected recipes for dishes he grew up eating in his family, which belonged to Sudan’s central, riverine cultures. “As I expanded my work, I realized that I cannot exclude other cuisines that make up the Sudanese kitchen, especially when the government and people in Sudan sometimes marginalize those communities,” he says. “I reject the racism, colorism, and tribalism that’s associated with these parts of society, and I wanted to create a holistic food map of Sudan.”

Omer Al Tijani is a British Sudanese chef and food archivist. Photo by Omer Al Tijani

Sponsored by the DAL Food Group and the World Food Programme, Al Tijani identified the gaps in research about Sudanese food. He had to go out of his way to archive lesser-known foods in places like Darfur, Kordofan, or eastern Sudan.

Coinciding with the Sudanese revolution in 2019 and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he organized research trips around the country with photographers, substantiating his findings with oral histories.

Al Tijani hopes that oral histories can help ground his research and provide more theoretical literature about Sudanese food cultures. Photo by Omer Al Tijani

“The revolution gave me more impetus to finish the book,” he says. “For me, archiving our culture and talking about our identity is a form of resistance against the erasure that is ongoing by government forces and the militias they have employed to carry out genocide around the country.”

He came across one of his favorite discoveries in Darfur: kunafa malfufa, rolled and fried kunafa pastry stuffed with dates, nuts, and mixed spices. "This kunafa is the best thing you'll ever eat," he says. "Darfuri cuisine is really special and surpasses any of the foods I'd already been accustomed to in central Sudan. They really elevate the game."

Kunafa malfufa Photo by Omer Al Tijani

The cookbook is peppered with Al Tijani’s personal anecdotes and educational stories. “The cookbook became a love and passion project of mine, something I did as a way of giving back to Sudan,” he says. “I wanted to change the narrative of how people see Sudan, especially in the West, where it’s often associated with negative press and war. That’s true, but it’s often the only thing people associate with our country.”

A recipe Al Tijani recommends is balaam, a slow-cooked, roasted lamb served on a bed of boiled rice, with torn pieces of bread that have been soaked in shorba (soup) and covered in a tomato garlic sauce.

Balaam Photo by Omer Al Tijani

Divided into five sections with poetic titles like “Sowing Seeds,” “Taking Root,” and “Sprouting Shoots,” the cookbook concludes with “Bearing Fruit,” recipes of traditional and alcoholic drinks. “Alcoholic drinks are part of daily life in Sudan. It’s only since the Islamic Revolution or the crackdown of the government in the mid-80s that alcohol was prohibited,” says Al Tijani. “Even after the abolition of alcohol, it continued to be a part of the culture.” It is important to him that people are respectful of the alcoholic recipes, specifically as they are differently enjoyed than in the West. “Oftentimes, it’s a highly respected beverage that is consumed as a rite of passage and at specific ceremonies,” he explains.

For example, the millet-based beer Marissa is considered a meal in itself. Some people have it for breakfast before working in the fields. "It gives people energy and a little buzz for the rest of the day," smiles Al Tijani.

The choice of adding alcoholic beverages to the cookbook might seem controversial to some, but these beverages have always been part of daily Sudanese life. Photo by Mazin Alzain

The Sudanese Kitchen cookbook is not for non-Sudanese who would like to immerse themselves in a vast culinary world. Just as Al Tijani learned about his own culture while discovering over 100 recipes for the cookbook, some of which he had never heard of, most Sudanese people are unaware of the diversity and richness of their cuisine. “This is just an introduction,” he says. “I’d like other individuals also to do their own discovery and learn more about Sudanese food.”

Al Tijani hopes to make a second part of The Sudanese Kitchen cookbook. Photo by Omer Al Tijani