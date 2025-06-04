Watch Tiwa Savage's New Music Video For the R&B-Leaning Single, “You4Me”

Tiwa Savage’s love for R&B has become increasingly evident in recent years, particularly with her soulful 2021 EP, Water & Garri. This influence is expected to be even more pronounced in her upcoming fourth album, This One is Personal.

The Nigerian superstar, whose full-length album is scheduled for release this summer, announced the project in April, offering a tantalizing glimpse with the new lead single, “You4Me.”

Helmed by close collaborator Mystro, “You4Me” is a sweetly-scented ode to the devotional love songs synonymous with ‘90s American R&B. Built around a sample of Tamia’s “So Into You,” the contemporary bounce in the production gives the single a smoldering groove, a perfect soundtrack for couples to dance to, preferably with the orange hue of a sunset as the backdrop.

Singing in buttery smooth tones, Savage offers lyrics that earnestly represent falling unreservedly and happily in love. It’s such a sappy affair that she’s able to rhyme ability, stability, and captivity on the second verse to endearing effect.

“You4Me” embraces the rush of a romance that’s both wholesome and whirlwind. It’s a strong first impression ahead of This One is Personal, setting high expectations for an artist who has dedicated her musical output so far this decade to high-quality releases.



Savage has now released the new music video for "You4Me," which was shot in London and directed by Liam S. Gleeson. Watch the sleek new visuals, which bring the single's '90s R&B energy to life, below.