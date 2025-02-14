Tyla Teams Up With Dancehall Legend Sean Paul for “PUSH 2 START (REMIX)”

The official remix is available to watch on VEVO via YouTube.

South African breakout star Tyla has joined forces with dancehall icon Sean Paul for a remix of her latest single, "PUSH 2 START." The reimagined track blends Tyla's signature popiano vibes with Sean Paul's unmistakable dancehall energy, adding a fresh twist to the already popular hit.

The original "PUSH 2 START" was released on Oct. 11, 2024, as part of the deluxe edition of Tyla's self-titled debut album. Penned by Tyla, Corey Marlon, Lindsay-Keay, Sammy SoSo, James McCarthy, and its producers Ari PenSmith and Mocha Bands, it blends elements of amapiano, pop and R&B, exploring themes of sensuality and seduction.

The collaboration with Sean Paul comes as Tyla continues to make waves in the global music scene following the success of her smash single "Water," which became a viral sensation on TikTok and earned her a Grammy win for Best African Music Performance. The 23-year-old singer is at the forefront of the popiano movement , a fusion of South African Amapiano and mainstream pop, bringing a fresh, genre-blending sound to audiences worldwide.

Meanwhile, Sean Paul, known for timeless hits like "Temperature" and "Get Busy," has long been a pioneer in popularising Jamaican dancehall music among Western audiences. Blending his signature patois-inflected delivery with Tyla's sultry vocals, the track offers a high-energy feel with diverse appeal.

This is not the first time Tyla has ventured into the world of dancehall, teaming up with Jamaican DJ and rapper Skillibeng – and with American rapper Gunna – for "Jump."

Tyla has steadily become one of South Africa's most promising new artists. Her self-titled debut album, released on March 22, 2024, earned gold certifications in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada, and went platinum in Brazil.

"PUSH 2 START (REMIX)" is the latest in a series of high-profile moments for the singer, who has also collaborated with Travis Scott, Ayra Starr and Tems.

It's unknown whether a new music video will accompany the remix, with the South African singer having dropped visuals for her solo release on Nov. 8, 2024.