Watch Davido's New Music Video for 'D&G'
Davido, Summer Walker and London On Da Track serve a luxe aesthetic in the new visuals for 'D&G'.
Davido recently dropped the music video for "D&G". The track features on his A Good Time album which he released at the end of last year. The Nigerian superstar recruits Summer Walker and London On Da Track to serve an insanely luxe aesthetic for the vibrant visuals. Davido has also pledged to support the Dolce & Gabbana and Humanitas Together for Coronavirus Research Fund with the music video in order to support relief efforts amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The music video for "D&G" sees the trio completely decked out in the luxurious Italian brand, Dolce & Gabbana. The use of bold and vibrant colors throughout is intentional on the part of the talented visuals collaborator, DAPS. There's no doubt that the visuals and the track play seamlessly off of each other to create a quality production.
The music video was shot while Davido was still in Los Angeles as part of his North American tour just a few months ago. However, he had to subsequently postpone the last leg of the tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.
His fiancé, Chioma Rowland, recently tested positive for the coronavirus but is now reportedly in the clear following a 23-day recovery in self-isolation.
In the artist's home country of Nigeria, there are now a total of 981 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 31 deaths with several states having gone on 14-day lockdowns as part of efforts to curb the spread of the outbreak.
Watch the music video for "D&G" below:
Davido - D & G (Official Video) ft. Summer Walker www.youtube.com
- Khalid Recruits Davido and Tems on New Single 'Know Your Worth ... ›
- Watch Davido's New Music Video for '1 Milli' - OkayAfrica ›
- How to Stream or Download Davido's New Album 'A Good Time ... ›
- The Best Davido Songs - OkayAfrica ›
- New Davido Song 'Risky' Featuring Dancehall Star Popcaan ... ›
- Interview: Davido on Taking African Music Global - OkayAfrica ›
- Davido Postpones North America Tour Amid Coronavirus Outbreak ... ›