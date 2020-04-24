davido
popular
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 24, 2020 05:05AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Davido recruits Summer Walker and London On Da Track to serve lux aesthetics for the new visuals to 'D&G'.

Watch Davido's New Music Video for 'D&G'

Davido, Summer Walker and London On Da Track serve a luxe aesthetic in the new visuals for 'D&G'.

Davido recently dropped the music video for "D&G". The track features on his A Good Time album which he released at the end of last year. The Nigerian superstar recruits Summer Walker and London On Da Track to serve an insanely luxe aesthetic for the vibrant visuals. Davido has also pledged to support the Dolce & Gabbana and Humanitas Together for Coronavirus Research Fund with the music video in order to support relief efforts amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The music video for "D&G" sees the trio completely decked out in the luxurious Italian brand, Dolce & Gabbana. The use of bold and vibrant colors throughout is intentional on the part of the talented visuals collaborator, DAPS. There's no doubt that the visuals and the track play seamlessly off of each other to create a quality production.

The music video was shot while Davido was still in Los Angeles as part of his North American tour just a few months ago. However, he had to subsequently postpone the last leg of the tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

His fiancé, Chioma Rowland, recently tested positive for the coronavirus but is now reportedly in the clear following a 23-day recovery in self-isolation.

In the artist's home country of Nigeria, there are now a total of 981 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 31 deaths with several states having gone on 14-day lockdowns as part of efforts to curb the spread of the outbreak.

Watch the music video for "D&G" below:

Davido - D & G (Official Video) ft. Summer Walker www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
coronavirus coronavirus in africa nigeria music nigerian music a good time davido
popular
Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 105.1.

Davido Postpones 'A Good Time' Tour Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Davido has postponed the rest of his tour in North America due to the health concerns surrounding the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

Davido has recently announced that he'll be postponing the rest of his A Good Time tour in North America due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

He believes the decision to postpone the tour is in the best interest of his fans as it pertains to their individual and collective health.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Still from YouTube.

Watch Davido's Vibrant New Music Video for '1 Milli'

It's a joyous affair in these wedding-inspired visuals which feature Davido's fiancée Chioma Rowland.

Davido has just dropped the visuals for "1 Milli", a track from his recent album A Good Time which was released towards the end of last year.

The music video pays homage to the artist's impending marriage to his fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

Keep reading... Show less
Interview
Photo: Luc Bucaille

Interview: Soolking, the Algerian Star Fusing Raï and Hip-Hop

Algeria's Soolking is creating his own lane by adding a Mahgrebian touch to France's urban music scene.

Raï, a Maghrebian folk music form dating back to the 1920s, rose out of the Algerian city of Oran. A mix of pop and traditional Bedouin desert music, it's working class & notably male singers, referred to as Cheb, filled their lyrics with talk of social issues such as disease and colonialism. They did so purposely, as the Arab word 'raï' stands for 'opinion.' These musicians so effectively bridged the gap between traditional Islamic values and their strife that, by the 1980s, the genre became world renown.

Algerian Abderraouf Derradji better known as Soolking is a successor of such musicians as Cheb Khaled, Cheb Hasni, and Cheb Mami. Much like his predecessors, Soolking discusses the pains and joys of daily life. Last year, his Algerian fans were so enamored with his peaceful protest anthem, "Liberté," that they chanted it in the streets. An offshoot of what came before it, Soolking's modern day formula is a mix of a multitude of genres⁠—raï, pop, rap, R&B,, soul, and reggaeton.

Presently, Soolking's music has amassed over one billion streams. His first album, Fruit du Demon, is certified platinum.. The prolific writer is even said to have created over 70 songs for that debut. His latest double album, Vintage, was released back in March with chart-topping singles "Melegim" and "Mayline."

Keep reading... Show less
Audio
Image courtesy of the artist.

Listen to Bankulli & WurlD's Uplifting New Single 'Gbemiro'

Premiere: Nigeria's Bankulli comes through with the soothing and inspirational "Gbemiro" featuring WurlD.

Bankulli is a name that doesn't need much of an introduction to most afropop fans, who know him from his 2000s work with Mo' Hits Records, D'banj, Kanye West, and Jay Z, to his most recent collaborations with Beyoncé on Lion King: The Gift.

The Nigerian manager-turned-singer is now returning in strong fashion with his latest single "Gbemiro," a soothing and serene song that sees him connecting with WurlD, one of Nigeria's most inspired acts.

"Gbemiro," which means lift me up, is presented by Bankulli as an inspirational track for these uncertain times we're living in. The song is built on some light guitar work and afro-fusion percussion.

"The world at this moment needs hope and the only way i know to give this," Bankulli tells OkayAfrica, "despite everything happening around is through songs and words that are uplifting"

Listen to our premiere of Bankulli and WurlD's "Gbemiro" below.

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.