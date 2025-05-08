What to Watch in Africa and the Diaspora

May is gearing up to be an eventful month for African cinema across the continent and diaspora. With Egyptian and Tunisian directors presenting at Cannes, theatrical releases across Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, and Senegal, plus streaming premieres from Kenya and Tanzania, filmmakers across the continent showcase their talents.



Meanwhile, the New York African Film Festival brings 100 films from Africa and its diaspora to international audiences. Here's OkayAfrica’s guide to what's showing where this month.

North Africa — By Amuna Wagner

Cairo Cinema Days (Egypt) Until the end of May, downtown Cairo's independent Zawya Cinema invites audiences to enjoy the eighth edition of the Cairo Cinema Days. The program showcases the latest Arab productions across the region to highlight acclaimed works from filmmakers shaping contemporary Arab cinema. One of the Egyptian must-watch films in this year's selection is Laila Abbas' Thank you for banking with us: After finding out that their father left a huge sum of money behind after his death, Mariam and Noura come up with an elaborate scheme to abscond with the money before their brother — who is legally entitled to half the inheritance — finds out about their father's death. Where to watch: Zawya Cinema Cairo

Fanon (France, Tunisia) Filmed in Tunisia but set in 1950s Algeria, Fanon is inspired by the life of the revolutionary psychiatrist Frantz Fanon, author of the seminal works "Black Skin, White Masks" and "The Wretched of the Earth." Fanon moved to Algeria when it was still a French colony and dedicated himself to the anti-colonial struggle. Directed by Jean-Claude Flamand Barny and starring Alexandre Bouyer, the film's storyline follows him and his wife Josie as they join Algeria's fight for independence.

Where to watch: Moroccan cinemas and other French-speaking countries in Africa



L'BUZZ (Morocco) This comedy, directed by and starring Moroccan actor Dimna Bounaylat, tells the story of young people's desire to enter the world of celebrity through social media, by way of showcasing real or fictional talents and taking advantage of any opportunity to make money against the backdrop of a harsh, unstable life.

Where to watch: Moroccan cinemas



East Africa — By Paula Adhis

'The Mommy Club Tanzania' (Tanzania) The cast of The Mommy Club Tanzania, the new Showmax Original reality series, toast to glamour, motherhood, and the high life as the show spotlights the lives of wealthy moms in Dar es Salaam. Photo by Showmax The hit South African reality series The Mommy Club expands east with The Mommy Club Tanzania, bringing the franchise's signature glamour and drama to Dar es Salaam. This new chapter follows five influential moms — actress and entrepreneur Rose Ndauka, comedian Pili Kitimtim, brand ambassador Marry Mtemi, humanitarian Riyama Ally, and fashion mogul Mwanahamisi Mziray — as they juggle parenting, power, and prestige in one of East Africa's most vibrant cities. Where to watch: Showmax, new episodes on Fridays

'MTV Shuga Mashariki' (Kenya) The iconic MTV Shuga franchise returns to Kenya with MTV Shuga Mashariki, a powerful new season that dives deep into the raw, unfiltered realities of campus life. Set at Enkare University, the series follows a group of students navigating love, betrayal, identity, mental health, and sexuality while balancing family expectations, social media pressures, and economic struggles. A wild night at Club Baze sets off a chain reaction of secrets, heartbreak, and life-altering choices, forcing each character to confront who they are when no one is watching. With a stellar young cast of rising talent, the vision of well-respected Kenyan directors June Ndinya, Mkaiwawi "Mkay" Mwakaba, andLikarion Wainaina, and production by acclaimed producerReuben Odanga, MTV Shuga Mashariki blends compelling drama with urgent social commentary, tackling issues like consent, sexual health, gender norms, and financial independence.

Where to watch: Citizen TV, BET, and globally on YouTube from May 13.



West Africa — By Nelson C.J

My Mother Is A Witch (Nigeria) My Mother Is A Witch follows the rupturing of a relationship between a woman and her daughter and the world of misremembering and hurt that follows. After an ailing woman tricks her estranged daughter into returning home to see her, the painful history between them unfurls into a return to the past and its complicated impact on the present. It's a film about memories, moving places, and finding new demons in old places. Set between London and Benin, Nigeria, the film stars Efe Irele (Hey you!, The House of Secrets, Farmer's Bride, 2 Weeks in Lagos), Mercy Aigbe (Ada Omo Daddy, 77 Bullets, Lagos Real Fake Life, Palavah!), Timini Egbuson (Big Love, A Tribe Called Judah, Breaded Life), and others.

Where to watch: Now showing in cinemas



Check-In (Ghana) Welcome to a day at Adinkra Hotel, a quaint hotel in Ghana, home to a world of hilarious and intriguing stories unfolding over 24 hours. This comedy flick follows the stories of different people who check into the hotel and the various troubles and situations they get into. The film stars Bella Agyeman, Clemento Suarez, Clinton Odoi, Felicia Osei, Fiifi Jefferson Pratt, Gideon Kojo, Priscilla Okpoku Agyeman, and others.

Where to watch: Silverbird Cinema Accra



Timpi Tampa (Senegal) Adama Bineta Sow's latest film is a startlingly gorgeous satire that makes bold statements on beauty standards and socio-cultural pressures. Timpi Tampa follows a young man whose mother poisons herself after years of using bleaching creams and forcefully lightening her skin. With a sordid view of how punishing Western beauty standards can be, the man enrolls in a beauty pageant disguised as a woman to make a statement. Timpi Tampa is darkly funny, frank about the weight of its subject, and socially aware. The film examines the many ways beauty can be interpreted while training its eye on the cost of making a statement. The film stars Pope Aly Diop, Yacine Sow Dumon, Awa Djiga Kane, Jean Pierre Coly, and others.

Where to watch: Pathé Cinema



Southern Africa — By Tseliso Monaheng

Unseen Season 2 (South Africa) One of the most streamed shows on the African continent when it debuted two years ago, Unseen is back for an action-packed second season that will leave your seat's edges in tatters. Based on the Turkish series Fatma, the show follows Zenzi (played by Gail Mabalane), an isolated prisoner who must navigate harsh conditions by forging uneasy alliances. Following a betrayal, she escapes prison in search of freedom and vengeance.

Where to watch: Netflix



'Sabbatical (South Africa) Sabbatical is a film about the emotional cost of success. Lesego, played by Mona Monyane, is a fast-rising executive on track to become CEO at the company she works for. A night out ends up with her back in her mother's place. Dazed, she wakes up to a series of calls and messages from her workplace. There is a scandal that threatens to destroy all that she has worked for. Will she sink or swim? Sabbatical is writer and director Karabo Lediga's debut feature film, and it received rave reviews when it premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in February. Produced by Diprente (Catching Feelings, Matwetwe), the film also stars Clementine Mosimane as Lesego's mother, Doris, and renowned comedian Loyiso Gola, who plays the shrewd detective Percy Mthimkhulu.

Where to watch: Nu Metro cinemas

Diaspora