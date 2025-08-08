The World Is Watching as Starvation in El Fasher Accelerates in Darfur Genocide

The world's worst humanitarian crisis. That's how we keep referring to the violence, starvation, and genocide happening in Sudan, repeating it again and again to a world that has become both overwhelmed by and numb to the images of human suffering.

As you read this, people are being starved to death in North Darfur, a region in West Sudan that has a centuries-old history and, according to the creator of The Sudanese Kitchen Cookbook, the best food. This is not news. The World Food Programme flagged the risk of severe hunger and malnutrition in March 2024, caused by the ongoing war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), formerly known as Janjaweed (Devils on Horseback). The people of Darfur have been targeted by both the Sudanese government and the Janjaweed, who collectively committed genocide against Darfur's Fur, Masalit, and Zaghawa ethnic groups in 2003. In 2023, they turned on each other, but the reality for the people in Darfur remains the same: they are once again being attacked, their villages burned, their women and girls raped, and entire communities starved. Since 2003, thousands of people have lived in Zamzam and Abu Shouk IDP camps, close to El Fasher, North Darfur's capital. Now, those camps have been bombed, raided, and deliberately starved, killing unknown numbers of people. El Fasher, which the RSF has besieged since April 2024, is awaiting the same fate. Food is rapidly running out, clean water is no longer available, hospitals have collapsed, and humanitarian aid continues to be blocked from entering the city. A spokesperson for the Displacement & Health Relief Network (DHRN) tells OkayAfrica that El Fasher's few remaining markets are often nearly empty. DHRN crowd-sources donations that are sent to volunteers inside El Fasher who risk their lives trying to find food for community kitchens, many of which have stopped functioning.

The price of sorghum and wheat in North Darfur is more than four times higher than in the rest of the country. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

"What is happening in Gaza is horrific and deserves all the attention it's getting and more. But the scale of suffering in Sudan eclipses Gaza, as if anyone thought that was possible," says Nathaniel Raymond, Executive Director at the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab. The lab has been monitoring the war since May 2023, initially for the US Department of State. Using remote sensing data, primarily very high-resolution satellite imagery combined with open-source information available from the ground, their initial mission was to document violations of international humanitarian law by both RSF and SAF as part of the Jeddah process negotiations organized by the United States and Saudi Arabia. In February 2024, the lab opted to work independently, primarily focusing on North Darfur, and stopped accepting funding support from the US Department of State. "We watch from space with satellites and provide information to humanitarian organizations," Raymond explains. "We have been assisting organizations dealing with cholera and contributed to the IPC 5 declaration by the Famine Review Committee last summer for El Fasher, parts of Abu Shouk, and Zamzam." IPC Phase 5 indicates the highest level of famine. A famine is characterised by severe food shortages, widespread acute malnutrition, and tens of thousands of deaths; once it is declared, many people have already died of starvation, and it's hard to slow it down. The results of famine in the body include a breakdown of muscle and tissue, followed by a slowed metabolism, loss of the ability to regulate temperature, impaired kidney function, and a faltering immune system; essential organs lose their efficiency, and the body eventually succumbs.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, four famines have been confirmed in the past 15 years: in Somalia in 2011, South Sudan in 2017 and 2020, and most recently in Sudan in 2024. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images