Yugen Blakrok on Going Global Without Selling Out

In February 2019, South African MC Yugen Blakrok embarked on a European tour that was meant to wrap by August. A year earlier, she’d appeared alongside Vince Staples on “Opps,” a standout track from the first Black Panther soundtrack.

After more than a decade of steady grinding, critical acclaim had finally caught up with her, and bookings rolled in. When August came, she extended her visa. What began as a three-month stay extended to six months and has stretched into six years with only periodic returns to her Eastern Cape hometown when time and money allowed.

The 2019 tour supported her second album, Anima Mysterium — a hazy sonic universe of dusty beats and cryptic rhymes that referenced everything from sci-fi to the occult. The record featured heavy hitters like Fifi the Raiblaster and Kool Keith. It was produced entirely by longtime collaborator Kanif the Jhatmaster – a Johannesburg underground legend known for his work with Hymphatic Thabs, Robo the Technician, Bravestarr, and others.

Yugen describes the making of her new album as “a physical challenge” — one that began with building a studio from scratch inside a crumbling old house in the South of Spain. “It felt very DIY,” she tells OkayAfrica. “It reminded me of how we started making hip-hop. We’d do sessions, someone would bring a computer, we’d borrow a mixer — it felt very grassroots.”

Yugen Blakrok first gained global notice with her appearance in the first Black Panther soundtrack. IOT Records It was a stressful time, but one she now sees as “clarifying.” “Kanif was a supporting force. He really had my back, especially when the loneliness hit, being ‘the Black’ in every situation. He’s the only person here who knows where I come from,” she says. Having traveled back and forth from Europe on three-month Schengen visas since 2016 — and seeing firsthand how expensive the exercise was – Yugen and Kanif decided to partner with one of the many labels that approached her in the wake of the Black Panther movement. “It was as strategic as, hey, we can keep getting ourselves three-month visas, but if we’re linking with a European label (IOT Records), they can get me as long as I need to do what we need to do,” she says. “They were small enough that we could holler at them face-to-face, say what we like and don’t like. And they were open enough to assist us. This same industry that we needed to learn — we knew we had to be in it, not on a three-month tourist basis, but in it, from South Africa to the global scene.” Living in Europe has been both generous and disorienting. There’s the matter of persistent ignorance. “A lot of people out here are very European in how they engage with African things — often dismissive, and just ignorant, because of the kind of information they receive about us,” she reveals.

Yugen Blakrok returns with her new album, The Illusion of Being. IOT Records “I was forced to find a new way of seeing,” she continues. “We were far from the comforts of Iapetus (their Johannesburg-based independent label). That only really hit when the urge to start recording came. We’d been in Europe for four years, moving between rentals and living in other people’s spaces. You carry yourself differently in someone else’s house.” This prolonged feeling of displacement eventually led to an outburst, creatively and emotionally. “By the time we started recording, we’d finally found space in this super-old house we were renovating. Building a studio from scratch — I’d never done that before. That physical process shaped everything.” Being so far from home brought out another side of her already layered superpowers. She found herself “less afraid” to pursue the things she wanted and more willing to explore beyond the terrain she’d carved out on her two previous offerings. Her debut, Return of the Astro-Goth , was a monumental achievement that shifted the scope of what was possible for an “underground” hip-hop artist in South Africa. It featured labelmates Shorty Skillz, Alka, and Likwid Skillz, with whom she had formed a rap group called Sista Slash.