The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Tony Allen x Skepta x Ben Okri, Ice Prince x Oxlade, Ibeyi, Bongeziwe Mabandla and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Tony Allen 'Cosmosis' ft. Skepta, Ben Okri
Blue Note Records has announced a new posthumous album from afrobeat legend Tony Allen, who sadly passed away last year. The 14-songThere Is No End will feature appearances by Sampa The Great, Danny Brown, Lava La Rue, and more. It will be released on April 30, 2021, on the one year anniversary of Allen's death. Check out the lead single "Cosmosis" featuring Skepta and Ben Okri above.
Ice Prince 'KOLO' feat. Oxlade
Ice Prince comes through with "Kolo," his new Edgar Boi-produced single featuring Oxlade. The alluring track follows Ice Prince rapping about a love that makes you go mad over afro-fusion beat work. "I'm talking about a girl that I fell in love with and I'm going crazy thinking about," he explains. "I can't stop thinking about her and getting her the best things in life, and how I want to make her my wife."
Ibeyi 'Recurring Dream'
Ibeyi have been relatively quiet for a while, but they've now shared the new single "Recurring Dream," an original song written from Ed Morris' film How to Stop a Recurring Dream. Ibeyi previously worked with director Ed Morris on several music videos, including the standout "River." His new film, How to Stop A Recurring Dream, stars Ruby Barker (Bridgerton) and is available for streaming now.
Bongeziwe Mabandla 'masiziyekelele'
South African singer and guitarist, Bongeziwe Mabandla, has shared fresh visuals for his single "Masiziyekelele". The new music video comes after he dropped his third critically acclaimed album iimini in the beginning of 2020. The "Masiziyekelele" music video offers soothing visuals fitting for this autumn season and creates a mood that celebrates a deep, sensuous and soulful love.
Skillz 8Figure 'After Dark'
Ghanaian-based Sierra Leonean Skillz 8Figure comes through with his new EP, After Dark. The 8-song collection sees the rising artist blending musical influences from Ghana and Sierra Leone over ear-catching afrobeats & highlife production into what he's calling 'coastal music.' The EP was written while Skillz 8Figure was experiences issues in his personal relationships, a press statement reads, which bled into the romantic themes across the release.
Mdou Moctar 'Tala Tannam'
Matador Records has announced that the eagerly anticipated album Afrique Victime by Mdou Moctar will be released on May 21.Afrique Victime is an unprecedented collaboration between Mdou, his band members, and Ahmoudou Madassane, who's been his rhythm guitarist since 2008. The album will present an effortless fusion of Saharan and rock music; melding guitar pyrotechnics, full-blast noise, and field recordings with poetic meditations.
The Busy Twist 'Nanko'
Producer and DJ The Busy Twist comes through with a rapid-fire dance single in the shape of "The Journey of Life remix." This new song is a fresh take on Zimbabwean Sungura Music. originally performed by the street group Daniel & Gonora Sounds, led by singer-guitarist Daniel Gonora and his prodigy drummer son Isaac. These guitars will have you on your feet.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- Who Is Benefitting From the Nostalgic Vintage Releases in African ... ›
- How African Polyrhythms Are the Root of European Club Music ... ›
- Interview: Davido on Taking African Music Global - OkayAfrica ›
- The 20 Best East African Songs of 2020 - OkayAfrica ›
- Sample Chief, a Go-To Platform for African Music Knowledge, Share ... ›
- The Lion King: A Music Story | Presented by Disney - OkayAfrica ›
- All the Songs That Sample 'Soul Makossa' - OkayAfrica ›
- The 10 Best African Music Festivals - OkayAfrica ›
- 9 Vintage African Records You Need in Your Life - OkayAfrica ›