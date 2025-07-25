Ayra Starr Turns Up the Heat With 'Hot Body'

Fresh off her 2025 BET Award win for Best International Act, Nigerian pop sensation Ayra Starr released her latest single, “Hot Body” today, a sultry, dancehall-tinged song – her third release this year – that is as seductive and alluring as the summertime vibe it possesses.

Produced by Ragee and The Elements, “Hot Body” channels humid nights and a languid, late-night dancefloor mood. The beat leans into a bouncier, percussion-heavy groove, while Ayra Starr's voice carries the same magnetic allure that defined her previous releases. The lyrics are enticing; “Look what a hot body can do/ look, focus,” she insists, then, a revelation: “body be dancing/ slow whine, summer body so fine.” She turns up the sensuality without losing the sheen that has defined her career thus far. The video, lo-fi with VHS textures, sees her in top shape, lost in her world, ready and willing to walk into the night. Is it a photoshoot? Is it a brief moment outside before going back into the club? Is Ayra Starr about to jump into the pool? It’s all of them at once, distilled into a series of frames where the artist and the camera are locked in motion.

Since her 2021 breakout, 19 & Dangerous, Ayra Starr has charted an upward course and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Her Grammy-nominated hit “Rush” remains the most-streamed solo track by a Nigerian female artist on Spotify. The accompanying video made her the youngest African woman to hit 100 million views on YouTube. She’s been a consistent force across award circuits too, winning Female Artist of the Year at both the Headies and AFRIMMA Awards, plus two major African Entertainment Awards USA titles in 2024. Her sophomore album, The Year I Turned 21, was released in mid-2024 and was one of the most-streamed Afrobeats albums on Spotify that year. It featured high-profile collaborations with artists like Giveon, Anitta, Coco Jones, and Seyi Vibez, bridging genres and geographies while at it. The album’s success helped the superstar lock in her spot as the second most-nominated act at the 2025 Headies.

Ayra Starr is currently supporting Coldplay on their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Photo by Mavin Records