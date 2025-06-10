Ayra Starr Claims First BET Award Win

Ayra Starrhas won her first BET award after clinching the highly coveted Best International Act Award. The Afrobeats star beat out strong competition, which included Mavin Records labelmate Rema, last year's winnerTyla, Ghanaian maverick Black Sherif, andUncle Waffles, among others.

The win was well celebrated by multiple sections of the homebound and international audience, as Ayra Starr has often been nominated for top international awards, including the BET and Grammys, but had previously come second to other artists. This feels like a deserved win, especially considering the quietly purposeful year Starr has been having. A few weeks ago, she performed at a New Balance event, and her two singles, the Valentine anthem "All The Love" and theWizkid-featured "Gimme Dat," have been doing very well on the charts. As expected, Ayra's BET nod has opened up a flurry of conversations. One of those is Jay-Z's Roc Nation congratulating Ayra Starr via their X account. This move has sparked speculation about whether the label has signed the Nigerian star or has some ongoing business in the background.

It is known that since the 2010s, Mavin CEO Don Jazzy has maintained a connection with his Roc Nation counterpart, with Jay-Z reportedly sending members of his team, including the rapper Jay Electronica, to scout for Nigerian talent.



A more pressing commentary on Ayra's BET win is that her award was presented to her backstage despite her presence at the event, which was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. People have noted how Wizkid once criticized international award shows for their reluctance to appreciate African acts on the same stages as their international colleagues, an act the Afrobeats veteran labeled as "rubbish." Ayra Starr has also insisted on being properly recognized for her work, criticizing Nigeria's premier music awards, the Headies, in 2023 for awarding her Best Female Act after the event had concluded. "We didn't deserve such nonchalance!" she Ayra Starr has also insisted on being properly recognized for her work, criticizing Nigeria's premier music awards, the Headies, in 2023 for awarding her Best Female Act after the event had concluded. "We didn't deserve such nonchalance!" she wrote in a post on X afterward. It remains to be seen how she will respond to BET's action, but such actions should have no place in the music industry, especially in a globalized scene that owes its success to the efforts of players from around the world.

Beyond Ayra's win, Africa had further reason to celebrate as the Amapiano women DJ duo TxC snagged the coveted Best New International Act, joining their respected South African forebears likeBlack Coffee and Sho Madjozi who have won the BET in previous years. Cynthia Erivo, the British actor of Nigerian descent, was also awarded Best Actress, cementing her place as one of the faces of contemporary Black cinema. Erivo has had a phenomenal year, earning critical acclaim and multiple prestigious nominations for her powerhouse performance as Elphaba in the blockbuster musical "Wicked," including Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG, and Critics' Choice nominations for Best Actress. OkayAfrica was on the ground, capturing the energy and excitement of African talent on the red carpet. We spoke with several of the continent's brightest stars.

