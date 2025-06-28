The Best East African Songs of 2025 So Far — Mid-Year Roundup

From Nairobi to Kigali to Dar es Salaam, 2025 has been a year of quiet reinventions and loud declarations in East African music. Some of the region's biggest names returned to the spotlight with tracks that fused romance, rebellion, and cross-cultural flair, while others chose introspection or experimentation. The result? A genre-bending, emotionally rich soundtrack that reflects where we've been and hints at where we're going.

The year kicked off with a string of certified hits. Kenya's Matata dropped "Mpishi," an infectious anthem that quickly became the country's most popular song. Tanzania'sAbigail Chams rode the momentum of "Me Too," her single alongsideHarmonize, to a BET Awards nomination. Meanwhile, artists like Zuchu, King Saha, and Juma Jux delivered records that navigated personal transformation and public visibility with confidence.

But beyond the charts, it's the emotional depth and sonic boldness that have stood out to me most this year.Mereba's "Heart of a Child" offered a homecoming steeped in diasporic reflection.Joshua Baraka's "Wrong Places" andDyana Cods' "Get Busy" reminded us that growth isn't always loud. However, when it is, it had better have a melody worth moving to.

This list isn't just about what's trending. It's about the songs that have sparked conversation and moved bodies. From viral dance tracks to intimate confessionals, here are the East African songs that have defined 2025 so far.

Matata – “Mpishi” feat. Bien (Kenya) "Mpishi" isn't just one of Kenya's biggest hits of the year; it's a pure shot of joy! After taking a year-long break, Matata stormed back with a track that's as infectious as it is celebratory. Teaming up withBien, the group cooked up a chart-topper that had me dancing from the first listen. There's something about the blend of Bien's smooth vocals, Matata's rhythmic swagger, and the song's playful energy that feels like a burst of sunshine. I was especially looking forward to catching the band live at Blankets and Wine before the show was canceled due to anti-government protests. But seeing them take the hit on tour with Bien in Europe softens the blow. Some songs just feel good in your body. "Mpishi" is that song for me.

Abigail Chams – "Me Too" feat. Harmonize (Tanzania) I had the pleasure of interviewing Abigail Chams just as "Me Too" was climbing the charts, and it was clear even then that she was meant to be a star. It's been so rewarding to watch that potential unfold. "Me Too" is a flirty love song featuring Harmonize that has not only become a massive hit, racking up over 15 million views, but also confirmed Abigail's staying power. With a historic BET Awards nomination under her belt, Abigail is already defining her generation.

Joshua Baraka – "Wrong Places" (Uganda) After lying low for much of the year,Joshua Baraka is back with "Wrong Places," a soulful, emotionally charged single that signals a new chapter for the Ugandan artist. This track leans into the raw, honest storytelling that's fast becoming his signature. With 1.8 million views and counting, "Wrong Places" might just be the first glimpse into the next phase of Baraka's artistry.

Marioo – "Nairobi" feat. Bien (Kenya/Tanzania) Marioo's "Nairobi," featuring Kenya's Bien, has emerged as a standout anthem of 2025, amassing over 26 million views and igniting a wave of cross-cultural love across East Africa. With smooth Swahili lyrics, the song is a romantic ode to the women of Kenya's capital. Its viral success — fuelled by TikTok dance clips and lifestyle reels set to its chorus — has made it more than just a cultural moment. The song also marks a high point in a remarkable year for Marioo, who had another chart-topper with "Tete."

Jux – "God Design" feat. Phyno (Tanzania) I love love. And even more than that, I love seeing a man declare his love loudly. Juma Jux is deep in his lover-boy era, and "God Design" is a celebration of that. Fresh off his headline-making wedding to Nigeria's Priscilla Ojo, Jux dropped this romantic banger with visuals pulled straight from the ceremony. The song radiates joy and devotion, and Phyno's verse adds just the right amount of edge to balance the sweetness. It's the crown jewel of Jux's EP A Day to Remember, which he calls a soundtrack to his love story.

Mereba – "Heart of a Child" (Ethiopia/USA) This track is a personal pick. "Heart of a Child" is a soulful, introspective gem from Mereba's second studio album,The Breeze Grew a Fire. For me, the track feels like a quiet revelation as she traces her journey back to herself through sound and storytelling. Shot in Ethiopia by acclaimed videographer Maranata Tegegne, the music video beautifully captures the emotional weight of returning home. Mereba described the album as a process of reconnecting, asking, "What do I want to say to people now?" With "Heart of a Child," she answers that with vulnerability and a sound that hangs long after the last note.

Element Eleéeh – "Tombé" (Rwanda) No East African roundup feels complete without Element Eleéeh. As both an artist and one of Rwanda's most influential producers, he continues to leave his mark on the country's music scene. His single, "Tombé," blends Afrobeats and kompa into a sultry love song that has racked up over 7.1 million views on YouTube and sparked a viral TikTok dance trend. Smooth, addictive, and expertly produced, "Tombé" is a reminder that Element is building momentum to take his music global.

Bien – “Safari” feat. Suldaan Seeraar (Kenya/Somalia) Bien is amid a global takeover, and "Safari" is a standout moment in his ongoing evolution. Teaming up with Somali superstar Suldaan Seeraar, the track is a rare and powerful cross-border collaboration that bridges the musical landscapes of Kenya and Somalia. "Safari" is more than just the lead single from Bien's upcoming album; it is a statement of intent. Currently on tour across Europe and the U.S., Bien is showing that he's not only a solo powerhouse but also quietly building a case as Africa's king of features. His recent run of collaborations says it all: from the viral hit "Mpishi" with Matata and the pan-East African favorite "Nairobi" with Marioo (both featured on this list)to the house anthem "All I Need" with Brazil's Rammor and "Katam" with Diamond Platnumz.

Toxic Lyrikali – "Sick" (Kenya) Kenya's Toxic Lyrikali kicked off 2025 with a bang through "Sick," a blend of gengetone, dancehall, and drill that is cementing his place as a leading voice in Nairobi's underground music scene. With aggressive flows and hard-hitting production, the track captures the raw energy and street sensibility that define his style. It set the tone for a strong year, followed by "Confirmation" in April featuring Mr Ree and a standout guest verse on Dyana Cods'"Get Busy." All of these moves signal that Toxic Lyrikali is not just riding the wave of Nairobi's street music; he is actively shaping it.

King Saha – “TikTok Life” (Uganda) King Saha taps into the trials of modern life with "TikTok Life," a catchy song that captures the joy and exhaustion of living online. The song reflects the digital-age reality of constantly being on display, delivered with Saha's signature depth and finesse. The song has been steadily climbing the Ugandan charts, resonating with a generation caught between performance and authenticity. More than a decade into his career, King Saha proves he still has his finger on the pulse.

Dyana Cods – "Get Busy" feat. Toxic Lyrikali (Kenya) Dyana Codsis done playing it safe, but did she ever? In "Get Busy," she dives headfirst into steamy dancehall territory, teaming up with Toxic Lyrikali for a track that oozes confidence and raw appeal. The video, in which she stars as a seductive officer teasing her inmate, is a bold statement from an artist who has struggled to find her groove. A few months earlier, she dropped "Chude Genje" with Femi One. It's a gritty, high-energy banger that shows Cods is finding her groove following her 2024 hit "Set It." With each release, Dyana is sharpening her sound and proving that her spotlight is no fluke.

Zuchu – "Hujanizidi" feat. D Voice (Tanzania) Zuchu has been keeping a low profile in 2025. But when she drops music, the impact is still loud. She kicked off the year with "Hujanizidi," a January release featuring D Voice, which has already garnered over 7.5 million views. The bongo flava track leans into their smooth chemistry, reminding listeners why Zuchu continues to command attention even without a constant spotlight. In May, she followed up with "Lollipop," a sultry collaboration withYemi Alade from her 2024 album Peace and Love. It's been a quieter year for the usually prolific star. But with each move, Zuchu proves she doesn't need the noise to stay on top.





