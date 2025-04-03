Listen to Black Sherif’s Highly-Anticipated New Album, ‘Iron Boy’

Ghanaian star Black Sherif has released the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2022 debut, The Villain I Never Was. Titled Iron Boy, the 15-track body of work builds on the melodic raps and unconventional-yet-addictive flashes of brilliance that have made him one of Africa’s most compelling voices. The album blends hip-hop, Afrobeats, and highlife, further cementing his signature sound.

The rapper casts a commanding presence on the collection, alternating between the introspective storytelling that endeared him to many, and the high-energy anthems that kept people on their toes. Seyi Vibez stuns on “Sin City,” while Fireboy DML floats all over the lead single, “So it Goes.” Production is courtesy of longtime collaborator, Joker Nharnah, as well as Lekaa Beats, who has worked with the likes of Nasty C and Omah Lay.

On the title track “Iron Boy,” Black Sherif reflects on the importance of taking time to be happy, something he has been intentional about over the past year. He declares his relentless, resilient spirit on album opener “The Victory Song,” singing: “Victory, that’s my story/ ‘cause I never, never surrender/ as long as I can remember, I’ve been a hustler, hustling.”

Sherif released the video for “Rebel Music” a day before dropping the album, an arresting visual whose cinematic, high-energy depiction of a Mad Max-inspired aesthetic make it a contender for video of the year.