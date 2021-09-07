starboy
News Brief
Music News
Sep. 07, 2021 12:41PM EST

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' Is Billboard 200's Highest Charting Nigerian Album of All Time

StarBoy keeps raking in the wins.

Wizkid's latest album, 2020's Made In Lagos, has officially become the highest charting Nigerian album of all time on Billboard 200, according to ChartData.

The album, which features standout tracks like "Ginger" featuring Burna Boy and "No Stress," has been climbing up the charts steadily in the US due to the massive summertime popularity of "Essence" featuring Tems.

Made In Lagos reportedly reaches a new peak this week at #28 on the Billboard 200 chart, up 53% in sales.

The album has been aided in US markets by the recent Justin Bieber remix "Essence," which dropped in late August and the release of a deluxe edition of Made In Lagos. The Nigerian superstar just joined Bieber onstage at the Made In America festival over the weekend to perform the song.

Back in July, "Essence" helped Wizkid became the first Nigerian artist to crack the Billboard Hot 100 chart, breaking into the top 20 in August.

The song is currently sitting at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and #2 on the Billboard R&B chart.

Wiz just keeps winning.






Music
Photo via Intersect PR.

