Jul. 29, 2020 02:36PM EST
Davido's 'A Good Time' album cover.

Davido's 'A Good Time' Reaches Over a Billion Streams

It's the latest record-setting feat for the Nigerian artist.

Davido's 2019 album, A Good Time has reached over a billion streams across all platforms.

It's the latest record-breaking feat for the Nigerian megastar. His single "Fall" was certified gold in the US and Canada earlier this year. While the music video for the 2017 song remains the most viewed music video by a Nigerian artist on YouTube. It's also a certified platinum record in South Africa, and the longest charting Nigerian song in Billboard history.

Columbia Records, UK shared the news on Tuesday with a congratulatory tweet to the artist. A Good Time, which is Davido's sophomore album, is his first under the record label.

It's been an eventful year for the artist, who was forced to cancel his highly-anticipated North American tour at the beginning of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak. His fiancé, Chioma Rowland was later diagnosed with COVID-19, but recovered.

Fans now await the release of his forthcoming third album A Better Time, though its official release date is yet to be announced. With the ongoing success of A Good Time and "Fall" in particular, who knows what record he'll break next.

