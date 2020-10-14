protests
Rufaro Samanga
Oct. 14, 2020 05:54AM EST
Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Youths of ENDSARS protesters display the Nigerian flag and a placard in a crowd in support of the ongoing protest against the harassment, killings and brutality of The Nigerian Police Force Unit called Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the Lagos State House of Assembly on October 13, 2020.

#EndSARS: These Videos of Protesters Singing Davido's 'FEM' Will Make Your Day

Following continued protests against police brutality in Nigeria through SARS, it seems Nigerian youth have adopted Davido's latest single 'FEM' as their anthem.

Protests in Nigeria continue as the youth call upon President Muhammadu Buhari and his government to bring an end to all forms of police brutality in the West African country. While the Nigerian government has reportedly disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) following the massive #EndSARS protests, its replacement of the unit with the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) has Nigerians skeptical. It appears SARS has simply "rebranded" (as it has many times before) and thus Nigerians have picked up the #EndSWAT call as part of efforts to acquire real change.

Amid the ongoing protests, which were sparked by the recent death of a civilian man at the hands of SARS, Nigerian youth have found numerous ways to keep their spirits going as each day of fierce protesting goes by. One of these ways has been adopting Nigerian superstar Davido's latest single single titled "Fem" and whose music video for the track dropped at the beginning of September this year. Numerous videos have emerged on social media showing protesting Nigerians dancing and singing along to the infectious and upbeat number. They are certainly going to make your day––they've made ours!

Davido himself, along with several other Nigerian artists including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, Lady Donli and Burna Boy have all shown their support for the protests both on and offline. Davido even managed to secure a closed-door meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to which a number of Nigerians showed contention expressing that the artist should not speak on their behalf.

Take a look at some of the joyous videos below:






Listen to "FEM" on Apple Music:

Listen to "FEM" on Spotify:

#endsars politics activism nigeria nigerian music davido fem protests
Photo: Alvin Ukpeh.

The Year Is 2020 & the Future of Nigeria Is the Youth

We discuss the strength in resolve of Nigeria's youth, their use of social media to speak up, and the young digital platforms circumventing the legacy media propaganda machine. We also get first-hand accounts from young creatives on being extorted by SARS and why they believe the protests are so important.

In the midst of a pandemic-rife 2020, the voices of African youth have gotten louder in demand for a better present and future. From structural reforms, women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and derelict states of public service, the youths have amplified their voices via the internet and social media, to cohesively express grievances that would hitherto have been quelled at a whisper.

Nigerian youth have used the internet and social media to create and sustain a loud voice for themselves. The expression of frustration and the calls for change may have started online, but it's having a profound effect on the lives of every Nigerian with each passing day. What started as the twitter hashtag #EndSARS has grown into a nationwide youth revolution led by the people.

Even after the government supposedly disbanded the SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) unit on the 10th of October, young Nigerians have not relented in their demands for better policing. The lack of trust for government promises has kept the youth protesting on the streets and online.

Keep reading... Show less

