How Mainland Block Party Is Taking Afrobeats Global
Seven years into their first event, the organizers of Mainland Block Party are pushing their Afrobeats vibes into the world. Ahead of their forthcoming New York festival in collaboration with OkayAfrica, they discuss the roots of the organization and where they’re headed.
Anyone familiar with Lagos knows it’s famously split in two. The Island, home to upscale neighborhoods and trendy spots, is seen as the city’s most desirable area. The Mainland, where most Lagosians live, is rich in culture but often dismissed for its lack of polish. When the Mainland Block Party launched in 2018, its founders set out to shift that perception by throwing the coolest party you’ve ever attended.
“We just wanted to make sure that people understood that living on the Mainland doesn’t mean that you’re ratchet or doesn’t mean that it can’t be safe,” says Rebecca Momah, the Deputy Team Lead of the organization. “People can also have fun on the Mainland. The Block Party was built on community, and we made sure everybody felt welcome”.
Ever since the initial Block Party in Ikeja, Lagos’ capital, its relevance has stretched beyond mainland Lagos to other parts of Africa and even the world. It’s organized a nationwide tour with ODUMODUBLVCK, been headlined by Davido, and now, it’s hosting a show in New York City. This show is in collaboration with OkayAfrica as part of the platform’s 15th anniversary celebrations. Although scene-defining, the wins of the Mainland Block Party reveal essential lessons on how to build and retain community.
“Every new Block Party is a new reason to show people why we’re the ones,” says Tobi Mohammed, co-founder of Mainland Block Party. “At some point, it started to feel like we’re loved, and I felt that shift, of course, being able to sell tickets into thousands or multiples of hundreds, in cities that we didn’t start from. It’s a blessing itself. People have spent more and didn’t have those results. I would say that we kinda have this mindset of ‘fight for it, and just be grateful about it when you win.’ So every endeavor feels new.”
Constant reinvention has been a defining mark of Block Party. “To earn a new city or be grounded in that city,” says Mohammed, in description of what they’re always looking to achieve. With Mainland Block Party sharing the same founders as the music agency Plug NG — Asa Asika and Bizzle Osikoya — there’s strong incentive to burrow into deeper levels of youth culture, with Mohammed once revealing that entertainment chose him, and before working in the scene, he used to watch these men he now calls partners on-screen, with utmost respect for what they’re doing to uplift what he described as “coolness currency.”
“They’re new things every time,” says Momah about the lessons they’ve gotten from organizing the events. “It’s not the same every time; every event is dynamic in its own way. The biggest lesson there for me is, you’re a master at this, but there’s also room for you to learn. You can’t say you know it all [about] doing events; you have to give yourself room to grow, you have to give yourself room to listen, you have to give yourself room to take feedback.”
“Digital is the new coal,” infers Mohammed, “so you have to reinvent yourself and ask yourself how you can always catch up on that wave.” Reiterating the need to keep an open perspective, their words show how Mainland Block Party has been able to keep afloat in an ever-shifting industry, becoming a sort of precursor to Lagos’ rave scene that has since become a strong feature of the city’s nightlife and an influencer of homegrown Afrobeats.
For Mainland Block Party, it’s been a steady journey towards global domination, and the New York event is the next phase of their phenomenal run. Before now, they’ve had two intercontinental events, one in London and the other in the U.S., headlined by Afro rap artist Zlatan. But that was a pop-up, not really an all-out show, and with the New York show, they’re bringing the flamboyant ODUMODUBLVCK to imprint the Afrobeats experience on that stage.
“Expensive o,” jokes Mohammed when asked about how they have gone about organizing the New York Block Party event. “Just look at it as a newborn baby trying to find their feet in this world,” says Momah. “That’s just how to crown the entire process. So we’re in a new place, new city, new people; people behave differently there, inasmuch as they’re Nigerians there, obviously, we’re not only trying to cater to the Nigerian audience. We’re trying to conquer globally; it’s not been easy, but we thank God. We thank God that we have good heads on our shoulders. And we’re open to partnerships—I feel like the key thing that has helped so far in this journey are collaborations.”
Apart from collaborations with platforms like OkayAfrica, Mohammed says team members on the ground form part of the community it takes “to raise a great child,” like Block Party.
With another U.S. event planned with DJ Maphorisa and a new segment of their Lagos party titled Respect the DJ, it’s very much clear that the Block Party intends to take over the world. Surely they have the required tools—it’s only a matter of time.
