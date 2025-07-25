How Mainland Block Party Is Taking Afrobeats Global

Anyone familiar with Lagos knows it’s famously split in two. The Island, home to upscale neighborhoods and trendy spots, is seen as the city’s most desirable area. The Mainland, where most Lagosians live, is rich in culture but often dismissed for its lack of polish. When the Mainland Block Party launched in 2018, its founders set out to shift that perception by throwing the coolest party you’ve ever attended.

“We just wanted to make sure that people understood that living on the Mainland doesn’t mean that you’re ratchet or doesn’t mean that it can’t be safe,” says Rebecca Momah, the Deputy Team Lead of the organization. “People can also have fun on the Mainland. The Block Party was built on community, and we made sure everybody felt welcome”. Ever since the initial Block Party in Ikeja, Lagos’ capital, its relevance has stretched beyond mainland Lagos to other parts of Africa and even the world. It’s organized a nationwide tour with ODUMODUBLVCK, been headlined by Davido, and now, it’s hosting a show in New York City. This show is in collaboration with OkayAfrica as part of the platform’s 15th anniversary celebrations. Although scene-defining, the wins of the Mainland Block Party reveal essential lessons on how to build and retain community.

"Every new Block Party is a new reason to show people why we're the ones," says Tobi Mohammed, co-founder of Mainland Block Party. "At some point, it started to feel like we're loved, and I felt that shift, of course, being able to sell tickets into thousands or multiples of hundreds, in cities that we didn't start from. It's a blessing itself. People have spent more and didn't have those results. I would say that we kinda have this mindset of 'fight for it, and just be grateful about it when you win.' So every endeavor feels new."

Constant reinvention has been a defining mark of Block Party. “To earn a new city or be grounded in that city,” says Mohammed, in description of what they’re always looking to achieve. With Mainland Block Party sharing the same founders as the music agency Plug NG — Asa Asika and Bizzle Osikoya — there’s strong incentive to burrow into deeper levels of youth culture, with Mohammed once revealing that entertainment chose him, and before working in the scene, he used to watch these men he now calls partners on-screen, with utmost respect for what they’re doing to uplift what he described as “coolness currency.” “They’re new things every time,” says Momah about the lessons they’ve gotten from organizing the events. “It’s not the same every time; every event is dynamic in its own way. The biggest lesson there for me is, you’re a master at this, but there’s also room for you to learn. You can’t say you know it all [about] doing events; you have to give yourself room to grow, you have to give yourself room to listen, you have to give yourself room to take feedback.”

"Digital is the new coal," infers Mohammed, "so you have to reinvent yourself and ask yourself how you can always catch up on that wave." Reiterating the need to keep an open perspective, their words show how Mainland Block Party has been able to keep afloat in an ever-shifting industry, becoming a sort of precursor to Lagos' rave scene that has since become a strong feature of the city's nightlife and an influencer of homegrown Afrobeats