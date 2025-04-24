Catching Up With ‘Blown Boy’ Ruger

Ruger's music embraces the pace of life on the road. From riveting dancehall music to sensual, packed-out shows, the young Nigerian star has capitalized on the modern industry's demand for unshaken presence and charisma. Those qualities are present on BlownBoy Ru, the artist's sophomore album, which he's touring.



Opening our conversation, Ruger mentions he just had "a mad show" in Dallas some days ago and is resting for a Houston show, "hydrating and rehearsing." "Tour life no be beans," (it’s not easy) he tells OkayAfrica, but he's still found "time to vibe and reflect." The Nigerian artist has used the colorful, engaging details of this life to fuel his art. He tours with his trusted producer, Kukbeatz, who's produced almost everything he's made since his debut tape, a creative and strategic decision. "I carry the studio with me, literally," says Ruger. "I record on the road — hotel rooms, tour buses, anywhere inspiration strikes. Kukbeatz knows my sound, and I trust his instincts. We're always cooking, even between shows."

Ruger's latest offering, BlownBoy Ru, delivers a diverse 13-track experience spanning R&B, dancehall, and Brazilian funk, all unified by percussion. Its opening song, "REintroduction," includes a string-led praise section from the northern part of Nigeria, highlighting the album's broad sonic palette. Despite this musical diversity, the artist maintains cohesion throughout the project thanks to his consistent partnership with Kukbeatz.



Ruger's music pushes the connection between Afrobeats and dancehall in refreshing ways. Photo by Phoebe Fox

Records like "Wish You Well" and "Toro" showcase Ruger's impressive vocal control — a smooth, malleable instrument in his well-constructed arsenal. While singing emotionally about complex situations is his signature style, he takes it to even higher standards on the new album. Sometimes, that audacity of perspective has resulted in questionable lyrics, as on the sunny pre-album single "Jay Jay," where he sings in the opening lines, "If a girl worry me, I delete her / Put her inside the bin bag," lyrics whose undertones were even more troublesome considering Nigeria's contemporary issues of femicide. When asked about it and the accompanying criticism, Ruger says that the line's intent was misconstrued. "It was never meant literally," he says. "It's metaphorical — like cutting off toxic energy. Sometimes, we over-romanticize situations that are bad for us. The bin line? That's just saying, 'I've moved on.' No violence, no harm. Just dramatic bars."

Ruger's music pushes the connection between Afrobeats and dancehall in refreshing ways. He's a craftsman in the vein of Timaya and Burna Boy , adapting their Caribbean influences to make music that speaks to Black people on both sides of the Atlantic ocean. His inclinations were revealed in the zesty delivery of early songs like "Bounce" and "Warning," and he's leaned into those sensibilities.