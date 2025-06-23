The African Kings Who Ruled Football

As OkayAfrica marks our 15th anniversary, we're taking a look back at 15 defining African moments of the past 15 years that deserve to be remembered, and the impact they've had. Here's Moment No. 13. Click here for more OkayAfrica15 stories.

On the night of February 6, 2022, towards the end of the final match of the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah was visibly distraught. His club teammate Sadio Mané was striding towards the penalty spot at the left-side end of the Olembe Stadium pitch, raw purpose in his eyes, gunning to score the deciding penalty kick after two of Salah’s Egypt teammates had missed in a tense penalty shootout.

About two hours earlier, Mané had the golden opportunity of putting Senegal ahead during regulation time, but his penalty kick was saved by Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal. A second, more decisive chance to win Senegal its first AFCON title, and Salah knew that great players – like him, like Mané – flourish in these moments, and he was already bawling into his sweat-soaked jersey before Mané drilled his spot kick low and hard into the bottom left corner, past Abou Gabal’s outstretched right arm. Ecstasy for one, misery for the other; that night was a culmination of the five years both Mané and Salah had spent as the premier African superstars in global football. Even though Mané would leave Liverpool later that year, effectively ending arguably the most potent wing-forward partnerships in English Premier League (EPL) history, a significant portion of their legacy is indelibly braided together.

The Rise of Two African Football Kings It was in the UEFA Champions League season of 2017/18 that Mo Salah and Sadio Mané's high-scoring tendencies paid dividends, scoring 10-plus goals on their way to reaching the final. Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images | Design by Miguel Plascencia for OkayAfrica. During the summer transfer window of 2016, Mané moved from England’s south coast to Merseyside, after two seasons with Southampton where he scored 21 goals in 68 games. The £34 million that Liverpool paid for his services, the highest transfer amount for an African player at the time, was an investment in the Senegalese forward’s undeniable electricity. While his goal output at Southampton didn’t fully capture his talismanic value to the club, simply watching him play on a fairly regular basis was enough to see that Mané took no days off from making the lives of opposing right backs miserable. He played with a blend of force and finesse, encapsulating what made Liverpool fearsome through the late 2010s and earlier this decade under former manager Jürgen Klopp. Coming to Liverpool in Klopp’s second season in charge, Mané was brought in as a foundational piece to a club that had finished several years outside of the top four in the EPL. Mané scored 13 goals in 27 games, as Liverpool finished in the top four and qualified for the UEFA Champions League (UCL), sketching the outline for a potentially transcendent team.

A year after Mané’s move, Salah came to Merseyside from Italian club AS Roma for a then club record £36.5 million. This was his second time in England, after a short, largely uneventful stint with London-based Chelsea Football Club between 2014 and 2015. At Chelsea, a severe lack of playing time made it impossible for the Egyptian winger to stand out, however, a six month loan move to Fiorentina and two years at Roma, where he scored a combined 35 goals across 71 games, gave Liverpool strong incentive to bring him to Anfield. Salah sizzled from the jump. Operating in the right side of a dynamic forward trio alongside Mané and Brazilian Roberto Firmino, in Klopp’s infamous, high octane gegenpressing system, Salah scored goals at will. His 32 league goals set the record for most goals scored in a 38-game season in the EPL. In his return to English football, Salah slinked through defences, his fluidity undergirded by a level of agility that was missing during his first stint. While Liverpool routinely routed teams in multi-goal thrillers and lost only five games in the EPL during the 2017/18 season, they sometimes struggled defensively and let in goals that led to twelve draws and a fourth place league finish. However, it was in the UCL that their high-scoring tendencies paid dividends, with Salah, Mané and Firmino all scoring 10-plus goals in the tournament, on their way to reaching the final.

Triumph Driven by Competition Mo Salah celebrates with teammate Sadio Mané after scoring Liverpool's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on April 10, 2018 in Manchester, England. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | Design by Miguel Plascencia for OkayAfrica. Midway through the first half of the 2018 UCL final against Spanish side Real Madrid, a shoulder injury forced Salah out of the match, a huge blow to Liverpool as they lost 3-1. A UCL title in their first year together would have been a true fairytale for Salah and Mané, but it’s the nature of football that titles have to be earned, and are sometimes preceded by heartbreak. A year later, Liverpool were in the same position, playing in the Champions League final. This time around, Salah was in the game for all 90-plus minutes of the match and scored an early opening goal from the penalty spot, as his team beat fellow English side Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0. Salah and Mané again led the goals in the UCL title run, scoring five and four respectively. Both forwards also shared the Golden Boot award, alongside Arsenal’s Gabonese striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, for highest number of goals in the 2018/19 EPL season. Their goalscoring prowess carried Liverpool within one point of winning the EPL title, as they lost only one league game all season, compared to eventual champions Manchester City’s four losses. Liverpool accrued 97 points that season, one of the highest points total ever in EPL history, but seven draws proved too many in the title race.

The following season, Liverpool were just as dominant, rattling off 26 wins and a single draw in their first 27 games. Some slippage to end the season didn’t matter, as the team hit 98 points and won the club’s first title in 30 years. Again, Salah and Mané led the goalscoring, with 19 and 18 league goals respectively. In Liverpool’s fourth game of the season, Mané appeared to be seriously annoyed with Salah, after the Egyptian forward ignored him on a simple pass that would have led to a goal. It was the first outward sign that the pair weren’t particularly great friends. In his book, Si Senor: My Liverpool Years, Firmino hinted at a rivalry between his forward colleagues, born out of one-upmanship and competitor’s edge to be the best, rather than petty rancor. “They were never best friends; each kept himself to himself,” Firmino wrote. “It was rare to see the two of them talking and I'm not sure if that had to do with the Egypt-Senegal rivalry in African competitions. I truly don't know. But they also never stopped talking, never severed ties. They always acted with the utmost professionalism.”