A Timeline of Davido and Chioma Rowland’s Love Story as They Tie the Knot – Again – in Miami

For the third time and at a second lavish ceremony in two years, Nigerian pop superstar Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland tied the knot in Miami over the weekend. It’s the latest ceremonial highlight of their public, storied affair. This time around, it was their white wedding celebration, which included a Christian service followed by a reception party.









The black-tie and evening gown event was attended by friends, family, and prominent figures, including billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, former Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki, Afrobeats icon D'banj, and many more. Guests were reportedly barred from wearing white or cream, the former color particularly reserved for the bride, who wore a sparkling, lacy gown. Highlights from the ceremony littered social media, from clips of the couple dancing and pictures of them being prayed over during the service. With the colorful, traditional wedding done back in June 2024, the wedding in Miami should be the finale of the 'Chivido' revelries.



Festivities for the wedding ceremony of Nigerian pop superstar Davido and fianceé Chioma Rowland are currently taking place in Lagos, Nigeria. Viral clips of the traditional engagement ceremony have spread across social media like wildfire, and hundreds of fans were seen surrounding the roads as Davido moved through them. There will definitely be many highlights flooding the internet as the reception event and the afterparty, taking place in the evening in Lagos. Since Davido shared pre-wedding photos last weekend, the chatter has been endless, an expected situation considering how public his love story with Rowland, a chef, is.

Initially slated for 2020, the duo’s knot-tying has been a protracted affair, one with more than its fair share of highlights. It’s the culmination of a decade of happenings, with the relationship dating back at least seven years. As Davido and Rowland renew their commitment to each other in a hugely symbolic, ultra-lavish affair, OkayAfrica traces the timeline and marquee public moments of their relationship thus far.

2017 - Rumor mill starts running See on Instagram 2017 was unarguably the year of Davido. After a lackluster EP from the previous year, the singer ruled the airwaves with a string of inescapable hit songs. “IF” and “Fall,” his two signature singles from that year, were head-over-heels love songs, and it seemed like Davido mined those songs from his real-life experiences. In a cover story with Nigerian publication NATIVE MagNATIVE Mag, it was hinted that the singer was in a committed relationship and fans pointed out the consistent presence of a lady in his Snapchat stories. Nothing was fully substantiated but the rumor mill had done its job.

2018 - First public outing and “Assurance”

In January, blogs shared news that Davido and Chioma attended a family function together in Ede, Osun State, where the singer’s family is from. That was a sign that the relationship was in an advanced stage and it didn’t take long for the singer to not only confirm it but immortalize it. While it was no longer a matter of speculation, Davido publicly unveiled his relationship in grand terms: a dedicated song and an accompanying music video. “Assurance” was a viral smash. As a song, it was catchy and heartfelt. “I am looking for a sister, Chioma my lover,” he sang on the pre-chorus. Its music video sealed the gambit, featuring his partner as the lead vixen, wearing a 30 Billion Gang chain. Days later, at the 2018 Headies, Davido won the award for Artist of the Year, and in his speech about “[rising] by lifting others,” Chioma was one of the people the singer dedicated his award to.

2019 - Wedding proposal and their first child See on Instagram In September 2019, video clips of Davido proposing to Chioma in London went viral on social media. This was days after it was reported that the singer had been formally introduced to his then-girlfriend’s family. The singer proposed with a tear-drop diamond ring with “Assurance” engraved in it. In the video clips, it was also seen that Chioma was pregnant, with a baby bump showing in her sequined, shiny black dress. A month later, she delivered the couple’s son, Ifeanyi.

2020 - #Assurance2020 is postponed

To close out 2019, Davido dropped his then-long-awaited sophomore album, A Good Time, which featured more than a handful of songs clearly inspired by his fianceé. One of them is the Yoruba highlife-inspired standout, “1 Milli.” The song, which is centered around Davido’s willingness to pay a hefty bride price for his lover, includes the declared adlib, “assurance 2020,” referencing the popular hashtag that had been circulating since his proposal. At the top of 2020, the singer released the video for “1 Milli,” a colorful, carnival-like video featuring Chioma. While Davido and Dir. K were (rightly) called out for copying the work of British Nigerian filmmaker Adeyemi Michael, the video set public expectations for a wedding ceremony as grand as what viewers watched. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted plans for that grand wedding. At its height, Davido shared that Chioma tested positive for the virus and that he had to be isolated . With his wedding indefinitely postponed, the singer poured his energy into his third album, the November-released A Better Time , which featured a picture of their son Ifeanyi on the cover.

2022 - A tragic loss See on Instagram Two years after their child was immortalized on the cover of ABT, Davido and Chioma lost their son . The tragic loss sent Davido, who was set to release his fourth album, into a hiatus for several months. In that period, the singer, who’s usually hyper-online, went incognito, only appearing in public to celebrate his uncle Ademola Adeleke’s confirmation as Osun State governor and a performance at the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final. Appearing alongside him on the latter occasion was Chioma, but the couple soon went back into private mode as they grieved their loss.