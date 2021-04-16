The 8 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Mr Eazi, Scorpion Kings x Tresor, Falz, Kamo Mphela, Khuli Chana and more.
Mr Eazi 'The Don' (Short Film)
Mr Eazi came through with a new 'short film' to accompany "The Don," the standout single off his Something Else EP. The new video, directed by Babs, starts off with a prison transportation scene in which 'The Don' (Mr Eazi) is broken out of police capture and taken to back to the area he rules over. The rest of the visual is packed with striking shots of kids getting "Don Eazi" tattoos, dancers with creepy clown masks and a beautiful waterfall scene.
DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Tresor 'Rumble In The Jungle'
Scorpion Kings, the South African production duo comprised of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, released their new album Rumble In The Jungle in collaboration with TRESOR, the Congolese-born, South African-based vocalist. The album's two lead singles "Funu" and "Fola Sade" are already popular with music fans. By roping Tresor into their latest amapiano offering, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small aimed to create a musical experience that would unite Africans.
Falz 'Squander' Remix ft. Kamo Mphela, Mpura & Sayfar
Nigerian award-winning rapper, songwriter, and actor Falz makes his debut into the South African music scene with a remix of his hit single "Squander" featuring South Africa's Kamo Mphela, Mpura, and SayFar alongside the Nigerian Afro-House queen Niniola, who was on the original. Produced by Young Willis and SayFar, the single has an infectious energy that will get you dancing in no time.
Khuli Chana 'Buyile' ft. Tyler ICU, Lady Du & Stino Le Thwenny
South African rapper Khuli Chana has officially released his first single of 2021 Buyile. The banger was produced by amapiano mainstay Tyler ICU and features Lady Du and Stino Le Thwenny. Khuli Chana, aka Khuli Yano, returns after a two-year hiatus with a totally fresh single that marries kwaito and amapiano instrumentation with his unmatched flow.
Murilo Chester ft. Zamba & Chibatinha 'Faz Um Tempo'
Brazil's Murilo Chester shares a blissed-out fusion of Bahian pagode, trap, and more in his newest single "Faz Un Tempo." The track sits on a banging beat produced by Zamba and features some smooth guitar work from Chibatinha. "Faz Un Tempo" features on Murilo Chester's latest album, 2020's Planos e Danos, which is well worth a listen for its blend of pagode, pop, and hip-hop.
Kamo Mphela 'Nkulunkulu'
South African amapiano artist, Kamo Mphela released her Nkulunkulu EP last week, a vibrant 4-track project which features Vigro Deep, MFR Souls, Major League Djz and more. Kamo Mphela has been a major talking point on social media recently after one fan compared her to the late kwaito artist, Lebo Mathosa. While the debate focused on whether the comparison had any merit to it (as is often the case in comparisons between new wave and veteran artists), what is undeniable is the talent of both women.
Merry-Lynn 'Runaway'
Merry-Lynn is a rising R&B artist who we've previously featured as one to keep your eyes on. The Nigerian singer now returns with "Runaway," which sees her croon in a soulful and nostalgic delivery about being used to people running away from her. The beat, produced by Veen, is a nice pairing of a reggae bass line and shuffling drum work. Get into it above.
B3NCHMARQ 'New Friend$' ft. A-reece
South African rap duo B3nchMarQ have officially released their music video for "New Friend$" featuring A-Reece. The single comes off their recently released 18-track offering Power Trip Album which dropped in March 2021. The visuals for "New Friend$" are a montage of a chilled night out with the entourage and were shot in Pretoria, A-Reece and B3nchMarQ's hometown.
